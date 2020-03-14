Letters to the Editor

Renters tax credit would be positive step
Re: the March 6 letter “Citizen action needed for true equity.”
Your letter regarding rebuilding competence in our democracy hit a nerve.
In 2017, our administration spent almost $2 trillion in tax cuts (over the next 10 years) for the wealthiest individuals and corporations. Meanwhile, nearly 1.4 million kids who were enrolled in America’s public school system in 2016-2017 were homeless according to the Children’s Defense Fund.
In Arizona, $38,390 is the annual household income needed to afford a two-bedroom rental home at HUD’s Fair Market Rent, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. But according to census data, about 22% of people in Tucson live in poverty.
There are bipartisan proposals in Congress to create a renters tax credit, which reduces the cost of renting for low-income renters. We need to urge our political leaders in Washington, D.C., to support a renters’ tax credit.
Donna Munro
Downtown
Conservation fund’s renewal is a big deal
The reauthorization and funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund is a rare bit of good news for conservationists, especially the legions of outdoor enthusiasts who have benefited from LWCF investments in places like the Grand Canyon, Lake Mead and Saguaro National Park. But there’s more. Not only will LWCF receive its authorized $900 million, but an additional $1.3 billion is set aside as a down payment on the $12 billion plus backlog of “deferred maintenance” projects in our national parks.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is supported by royalties on offshore oil and gas production, not your tax dollars.
This landmark achievement was made possible by strong bipartisan support and the backing of the Trump administration. A big thank you to Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema for leading the way with early support of a reauthorized and fully funded Land and Water Conservation Fund.
William Thornton
Midtown
‘Yahoos’ vote
the same everywhere
There are many pro and con opinions about the Electoral College. But it boils down to this: In the last election, the votes of 3 million “yahoos” who were American citizens voting for an American president did not count, specifically because of where they chose to live or where their work was located. These 3 million would have voted the same no matter where they lived.
Duane Harpet
Northwest side
Amazon a nest
of price gougers
Martin Shkreli isn’t the only “Pharma Bro,” and Mylan, who raised EpiPen prices from $103 to $608, aren’t the only “crooks” taking advantage of our health problems. Amazon and other online retailers are enabling the fleecing of fearful Americans by private sellers. According to Keepa.com, “Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes have jumped in price on Amazon.com from $11.88 in January to $79.99 on Wednesday afternoon before jumping to $199.99 on Wednesday night. They are currently sold out.”
Not a single store in my geographic area has hand sanitizer. Tucson and other communities have their share of “Shkrelis” out to make a quick buck. Back in the 1940s and 50s, Americans were donating their dimes by the millions to help to eradicate the feared polio virus. These donations helped fund the research that resulted in virtual eradication of the disease. Today our citizens seek to profit from the fear and misery of others. Thank you Amazon.com for keeping our economy strong.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Joe and Jill Biden are a package deal
Re: the March 7 letter “Biden owes DNC for surge.”
I agree with the author’s ire at the Democratic National Committee for its treatment of Bernie Sanders, which is understandable considering its disastrous treatment of him under the inept leadership of former chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whom I met personally in Washington, D.C., and do not respect. I would urge Mary Wellington and other like-minded supporters of Sanders to put their disdain for the establishment aside and concentrate your efforts towards the one candidate who can fulfill the No. 1 priority of this 2020 election: the defeat of Donald Trump.
The consolidation we witnessed stemmed from the momentum thanks to voters in South Carolina and a recognition by party officials, and voters, that Mr. Biden is the best-positioned candidate to defeat Trump. We would also be electing a strong, determined first lady who supports two core Democratic issues: education and military families. I should know; Dr. Biden was one of my teachers in high school!
Tim Kennedy
Oro Valley
Must be eye-opening
for vaccine skeptics
Scientists across the globe are struggling to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus to end the current scourge that threatens millions of lives even if the fatality rate is only 1%.
But there are fools among us who disdain vaccines against polio, measles, mumps and rubella. Now perhaps they will see what those terrible diseases did to previous generations and change their minds, or hold tight and provide fodder for recurrent coronavirus outbreaks in the future.
Vaccines save lives. Vaccinate yourselves and your children.
Mike Epstein, M.D.
Northwest side
Is everyone sure Biden is all there?
Joe Biden has been known for making gaffes. The Democratic news media just chalked it up to Joe being Joe. But Biden is now age 77 and throughout this campaign he has made numerous gaffes in debates, on the campaign trail, and has verbally attacked several people at his rallies. Sometimes it seems that Biden does not know where he is. Does Biden have early stages of dementia?
Why is nobody at CNN, like Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and other pundits at MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and the New York Times even discussing this distinct possibility? They have frequently commented about how they believe Donald Trump is mentally unstable or suffering from some physical illness. No hesitations there, but they ignore Biden because he is one of them, a Democrat and want Trump defeated.
Now that Biden appears to be the Democratic nominee, the media spotlight will be on him and the public can judge for themselves whether he suffering from early stages of dementia.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
Confederate flag won’t be missed
Re: the March 11 article “Removing the Confederate flag would ignore Tucson’s history.”
One might agree with professor Albrecht Classen’s op-ed on the Confederate flag. He carefully traces the history of the Confederate occupation of what is now Arizona and New Mexico. The problem is that the flag has become a symbol, not of history, but of today’s politics. Those who proudly fly the flag are likely to harbor resentment against anyone who isn’t Caucasian, believe immigration is bad for the country, think the poor should “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” and support drastic reductions in voting rights and social services.
It should come as no surprise that the flag is often present at KKK rallies and white supremacist gatherings. It’s no longer a symbol of a war fought in the 1860s, but one of a culture war being waged today. I think the parade will be just fine without it’s divisive presence.
Rick Smith
Foothills
Star should have endorsed Bernie
I am horrified over the endorsement for Joe Biden. It is embarrassingly obvious to me how confused, incoherent and emotionally unstable he is at times. How can his supporters be so mired in denial that they ignore a candidate with real solutions to long-standing problems?
Why prop up a straw man when there is a live one with heart, soul and guts ready and eager to make the positive changes so many of us have been waiting for?
I’m still a Bernie Sanders supporter.
Anne Kessell
Northwest side