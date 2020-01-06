Letters to the editor

There are many reasons to support the president
To the question “how can I still support Trump,” the answer is simple, his actions have spoken much louder than his words, and have been much more positive for the country than any president in my recent memory. The accusations of immorality, sexism, racism, etc., are largely refuted by his actions and his relationships with his family. The source of these accusations seems to be highly partisan talking points that keep ratcheting up in intensity, hoping something will finally stick.
The letters espousing these accusations seem to be a club of some sorts, whose goal is to out-do each other in intensity of accusation, rather than discussion of actual facts. The data is readily available and doesn’t require tortured logic to understand. For me, the choice is currently quite clear: relatively free-market liberty that lifts most people to a better life, or quickly creeping socialism that has never, in the history of the world, done anything but crush souls and destroy lives.
William Werries
Marana
The Senate owes us witnesses, evidence
All Americans should hear the witnesses and evidence. If not, why waste millions of dollars in taxpayer’s money, and risk losing constituent’s vote? Why not listen to the witnesses and evidence and then vote for democracy and honesty? Remember what Walter Scott said: “Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”
Pat Manion
Midtown
The time to support asylum seekers is now
As 2019 comes to an end and we celebrate the new year with fireworks and champagne, we must not forget asylum-seeking families forced to wait in Mexico.
These brothers and sisters have been stranded in shelters or tent cities, along the border wall and under bridges, since the “Remain in Mexico” policy came into effect. They’ve left everything behind: family and support systems, home and every possession, for a chance to a life in safety. They’ve traveled long enough and endured unthinkable injustices along the way for the right to claim asylum. I have heard dozens of their stories firsthand.
These families are hoping 2020 finally brings an immigration court date and the opportunity to present their asylum case.
If you considered helping these families someday, make that day today. Ask your legislators to support the Asylum Seeker Protection Act, HR 2662, that would defund “Remain in Mexico.” To be connected, dial the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121.
Alina Meraz Douglas,
Asylum family volunteer
Downtown
The Star’s e-edition a sight for sore eyes
Re: the Jan. 2 letter “As newspapers decline, I’m grateful for the Star.”
Reading the letter today about subscribing to the Daily Star for over 40 years inspired me to write this. I have subscribed for about 25 years since I moved to Tucson. However, I am no longer able to easily read the printed edition due to my deteriorating eyesight. Thank you so much for the e-edition to which I subscribe. Without it I could not enjoy my much loved newspaper every morning. The e-edition allows me to make the print large enough for me to see. My roommate gets the printed edition so we get two in this house, but I cannot easily read hers. Thank you again.
Bette E. Richards
Northwest side
A true, hard look shows Trump’s poor leadership
The president’s job is defined in Article II of the Constitution. In brief: command of the common defense, supervision (not command) of the executive departments, suggesting enactments to Congress, granting executive clemency, negotiating with foreign nations, naming of officers, reporting the State of the Union to Congress, issuing officers’ commissions, calling emergency sessions of Congress, and taking that the law (enacted by Congress) be faithfully executed. If you go past the talking heads in the commercial media and ignore the pseudonymous drivel in social media you will find that President Trump is not doing an actual good job on results. Empty positions. Bad command decisions. Poor diplomatic outcomes. Deceptive tax “reform.” Obstruction of due process. Clemency for war criminals. Aiding Putin’s interests instead of ours. Relying on the least reliable amateur sources instead of our sworn US-paid professionals. Packing the courts (which cannot reverse Roe v Wade, because an equal and opposite case cannot exist.) The stock market is always just one big default away from a crash, anyway. Good job, Donald.
David Vernon
Midtown
Thankful for the Star’s environmental coverage
The Dec. 28, 2019, edition of the Star had an article that described the good work of the Arizona Game and Fish Department in providing lifesaving water catchments for wildlife in need of water during dry spells. I appreciate their work in carrying out this compassionate policy. The front page of the same edition led with the headline “Feds deny reallocation of funds to shelter for migrants.” This triggered a reminder of the fact that individuals who leave water in the desert for migrants have faced criminal prosecution for their compassionate actions. I thank the Star for highlighting the ironies that abound in the harsh realities of life in the Sonoran Desert.
Richard Bierce
Northeast side
Finding the positives in my cancer diagnosis
I want something positive to come from my recent encounter with advanced, aggressive prostate cancer. I am 75 and was diagnosed this summer. I had insisted on PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) testing yearly for 25 years, but then for a number of reasons, was not tested for past 4 years. One of the reasons is the recommendation in 2012 by the US Preventive Services Task Force to cease PSA testing for men over 70. Most men with elevated PSA have such slowly growing cancer that they would die of other causes before prostate cancer would cause death.
Hence, the recommended treatment was to do nothing, because the “unnecessary” test would cause undue concern to the patient. My case shows that this conclusion can be tragically wrong. Universally ending PSA testing for men over 70 can result in a life-threatening mistake, as it was for me and others. I will likely endure lifelong battles with the disease. I urge men to insist on getting a PSA to avoid this outcome.
Joel Alpert
Foothills