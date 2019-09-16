Don’t invite Putin
back into Group of 7
When world leaders sat down for their first joint meeting of the recent G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, it was derailed by President Trump, who chastised them for not including Russia. The attempt to reenlist Russia in the G7 while the Kremlin engages in global acts of aggression is beyond puzzling.
Putin continues his authoritarian behavior (assassinations, shootings, poisonings and election interference in both Russia and the West) because liberal democracies have not stopped him from his pathological acting out. Welcoming Russia back into the G7 will not only legitimize Putin’s authority; it will allow him to assert that authority in the West.
Two questions for American voters: what does America stand to gain from a world where 70-year-old alliances weaken, liberal democracies recede and authoritarian regimes rise in power? And, perhaps more importantly, why does our current president want to legitimize a government that attacked U.S. sovereignty by systematically interfering in our 2016 presidential election?
Linda Stanley
East side
Stegeman’s tired tropes
are harming our children
Re: the September 7 article “‘Family Life’ curriculum still needs work to fully benefit TUSD students.”
It is discouraging to see Mark Stegeman use the same worn arguments to keep teens from receiving factual information about gender and sexual health (e.g. it’s too early, it’s too complex, traditional families will be harmed). These tired arguments have kept teens ignorant and uninformed for decades.
Yet these same critics have, for years unabashedly force-fed medically inaccurate, abstinence-only messages. Stegman’s tired tropes do little to veil his ignorance and biases. If those like Stegeman win, our children lose.
Our kids will be taught outdated notions of gender roles and identities that fail to address the core roots of gender harassment and sexual violence. Our children will be ill-prepared for the modern workplace that expects workers to understand and value difference and be able to respond appropriately to diverse colleagues and customers. And kids with different orientations and identities will continue to be ostracized and bullied in our schools.
Kent Burbank
West side
Keep Tucson’s charm, say no to annexation
Shame on Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. He was the only official to vote yes for the River-Campbell Annexation. Councilman Steve Kozachik attended the meetings and called the process a sham. Demion Clinco, executive director of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, was specific on the historical violations with the developer’s plans.
Also, when will our elected officials demand an aesthetic design from the out-of-town developers? Let’s not look like Phoenix — let us keep Tucson’s charm.
Jocelyn Stoller
Foothills
Dr. Janet Woodcock’s placebo philosophy
Re: the Sept. 8 article “What the future of medicine looks like to FDA’s top drug regulator, director.”
I completely disagree with Dr. Janet Woodcock of the FDA. Her wish that doctors prescribe “a really big placebo pill” smacks of arrogance, disrespect, laziness and sheer fakery. I would rather see doctors take time to educate patients as to why antibiotics won’t work for viruses and stand their ground about not prescribing antibiotics inappropriately.
In my world, being medically correct and ethical are more important than doctors worrying about social media ratings. And maybe we need to come up with medications that do work on viral illnesses so patients could get actual treatment, not some sugar pill that only serves to get them out of the doctor’s office.
I have always figured that if a placebo works, you never had the ailment in the first place. And if you have to believe that some “treatment” will work in order to obtain results, you might as well see the snake oil guy at the county fair. All patients deserve research-based facts regarding what might cure or manage their condition.
Judy Gafner
Northwest side
Muslim’s response
to 9/11, spread of hope
“We prescribed for the children of Israel that whosoever killed a person, it shall be as if he had killed all mankind, and who so saved a life, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind.” Quran, 5:33
On the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, we remember the tragic attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people and devastated the nation.
Since the 10th anniversary of the attack, The Muslims for Life campaign has been gathering blood every year in 1,500 locations across the U.S., raising over 60,000 pints, enough to save as many as 180,000 people. Campaigns such as this one represent the true teachings of Islam as described in verse 5:33.
While we should remember the tragedy that shook this country, we should also remember the thousands who continue to serve this country, with the hope of it being better for everyone.
Aamir Quraishy
Northwest side
Chemistry correction
on oxidized carbon level
Re: the September 9 letter “Global warming is real, but untrue beliefs exist.”
Mr. DuHamel may be a rock scientist, but he needs to review his chemistry. The oxidized version of carbon in our environment is balanced between carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and carbonates in the oceans and rocks. The total amount of oxidized carbon has been pretty stable for hundreds of millions of years.
There is balance. When one goes up, the other goes down. He is right that temperature affects this balance. But he fails to note that both have been going up in recent years. This is not caused by the temperature increase. It is caused by the massive conversion of reduced carbon (coal, oil, natural gas) into oxidized carbon. We have changed the total amount of oxidized carbon in our environment and that has caused the previous balances to change too.
Steven Brown
Midtown
Pentagon will get paid as the deficit grows
To help fund his wall, President Trump diverted $3.6 billion from the Pentagon’s budget. The Pentagon has already started to lobby Congress to make up the loss. Some in Congress will go along. As an example, Mitch McConnell, who made no effort to block Trump’s seizure, has now said that he will work to restore money that was diverted from a military school in his state of Kentucky. Rest assured that it won’t be long before the Pentagon has its $3.6 billion back while the deficit continues to grow. Deficit plus recession equals national pain, all for a wall we don’t need.
Thomas Herman
East side
Media will never separate Trump from supporters
For the last two and a half years, the mighty Democrat mega news media, including the Arizona Daily Star, have tried to separate President Trump from his supports. It will NEVER happen!
Democrats and their news media lapdogs at CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, New York Times, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc., have tried their best to distance Trump supporters by calling him stupid, racist, bigoted, sexist, etc. Well, it will NOT work.
Why? Because they see Trump supporting and aligning with their views on issues like protecting the Second Amendment, enforcing immigration laws, building the border wall, expanding our natural resources for energy independence, appointing conservative federal judges, renegotiating unfair trade deals, creating a pro-growth economy with lower personal and corporate federal taxes, trying to extricate us out of an almost 20-year war in Afghanistan, making our NATO allies pay more for their defenses, etc.
ALL to the opposite positions of the Democrat progressive liberal candidates running for president proposing Medicare for All, Green Deals and reparations that cost billions.
Aida Reed
Midtown