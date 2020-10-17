Letters to the Editor

Biden and Kelly
are moderates
As a Marine grunt in 1967, I learned not to sweat the small stuff, much to the detriment of my later career in the Navy. As my wife puts it, it is only a crisis if someone is shooting at me. Well, I’m here to tell you, this election, for both the White House and the Senate, is a big deal, in fact a crisis.
Donald Trump believes Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence and Mitch McConnell wants to roll us back to the 19th century. Both are hazards to the country. If you love America — the real America, not what you hear on Fox “News,” please, please vote for Joe Biden and Mark Kelly.
To think that Biden and Kelly are anything but levelheaded moderates is to believe Russian trolls.
Dave Bertagnoli
Northwest side
Trump belongs
to another era
The America that Donald Trump loves is one of white privilege, and white supremacy. An America that gives Trump a bigger platform on which to build his brand. I see him as a want-to-be dictator in the process of destroying our institutions that have helped build the democracy I cherish.
For the last 300-400 years, America has been a place where people of color along with the poor have been demonized and relegated to second-class citizenship except for a couple of years after the Civil War. Strides were made to even the process in the 1960s and later, but as soon as this loss become threatening, the phrase “war on white men” was shouted by such people as Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
If you love Trump, find the old newsreels from the 1930s and ’40s and you’ll love them, too. No I will not vote for Trump.
Don Weede
Oro Valley
What Prop. 208 numbers really mean
Once again, a rich old geezer says he does not have enough. The idea that taxes are increased 77% is manipulation of numbers. The increase is 3.5% only on the amount above $250,000 (individual) or $500,000 (joint). Imagine, if you will, that you are that small business owner with an adjusted gross income of $600,000 and filing jointly.
The tax on the $100,000 is $4,500 currently, and $8,000 under Prop. 208. You will “keep” $95,500 currently or $92,000 under Prop. 208 of the $100,000. How many see these amounts as 77% different? Will you make a decision to move your business for $3,500 in taxes (increase of 0.0583% on the total $600,000)?
Do not be fooled by statistics. Fund education. Penny wise and pound foolish.
William Jones
East side
Trump let the virus into the White House
It is good to see that Donald Trump is doing well from his bout with the coronavirus. I wish him a complete and speedy recovery.
I am shocked, however, at his stating during one of his hospital photo-ops that he now knows what it (the virus) is all about and he now “understands” it. What? After eight months of first downplaying COVID-19, then calling it a Democratic hoax, then saying that it would someday just magically disappear, then faced with over 7 million sick with it and over 215,000 dying from it, he only now understands it?
He has consistently shown a total disregard for the health of others by encouraging them to ignore the advice of the experts by forgoing the use of masks and social-distancing. His campaign rallies and his White House events like that in the Rose Garden are all petri dishes for spreading the virus.
Donald Trump has shown continued bad judgment and irresponsibility in handling this country’s worst pandemic since 1918.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Star endorsement series great for community
The Daily Star’s editorial chats and local interviews have been, for me, a very worthwhile online program to tune in and follow. It provides me opportunities for clear views of a candidate’s own positions on issues and qualifications.
The Star is allowing me to judge people who will be spending my tax dollars and making decisions we all must live under. The different candidates’ feelings and values came through without anyone’s interpretation, including the candidate’s campaign.
It was most interesting to see candidates who did and did not participate. I think it would be of value to put that in print at the time for editorial endorsements.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Prop. 208 benefits outweigh the cost
I am a geezer of modest means, product of public, parochial and private school education. I too feel I am qualified to opine on Proposition 208. Somewhere in the course of 24 years of schooling, I learned a little math and a realization that education has costs.
Having a $10 calculator helps me do the math needed to dispel the notion that tax increases under Prop. 208 will be ruinous to Arizona. I’ll oversimplify it here, but if as an individual Arizona taxpayer has $1 million in taxable income, the current state income tax burden is $45,000. And under Prop. 208, I’d pay $11,250 on my first $250,000 and $60,000 on $750,000 for a total of $71,250. That’s $26,250 or 58.33% more than I’m now paying but just 2.625% of my total taxable income.
Personally I wouldn’t begrudge that expense for the benefit of the woefully underfunded public schools of our state, which I count on to educate my great-grandsons.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Vote for Mendoza and Perez in LD11
I am grateful to the Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board for its online interviews with 2020 candidates. It gave me the opportunity to see the Arizona Legislative District 11 candidates, JoAnna Mendoza (Senate) and Dr. Felipe Perez (House). I was surprised and disappointed that the incumbents, Vince Leach, Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts, who currently represent me in LD11, did not bother to show up for the interview.
Ms. Mendoza and Dr. Perez give me hope for the future. They are professional, compassionate and willing to fight for the issues that I am passionate about: equity, public education, affordable health care and housing, economic development and protecting our natural resources. You can view the interview on Tucson.com.
Please join me in voting for JoAnna Mendoza and Dr. Felipe Perez. This team will show up, stand up and lead the way for all of Arizona to recover from the pandemic and safely get back to work, school and life.
Patricia Trainor
Oro Valley
Candidates must clearly express themselves
Where candidates stand on issues, what they mean, and what they plan to do is important.
As a former teacher, I am interested in two crucial races. First, the school board race. What is each candidate’s focus for the education and future of our children? With test scores floundering, is making sure our children can read, write and do math more important than other agendas?
Second, the Senate race between Martha McSally and Mark Kelly. Their answers to questions from the Center for Arizona Policy reflect their parties’ platforms. Kelly says, “I will think about it and do what is best for Arizona.”
Thinking, researching, and weighing the pros and cons is good. But what does “what is best for Arizona” really mean?
Best according to party lines or nonpartisan?
I like to know what candidates mean and where they stand!
Rebecca Fuchser
East side
Why Barrett should not withdraw
In response to John Duffy’s column on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. He claims that confirmation will deny people a voice in the selection process. Not true.
If the confirmation is not completed it will deny the American voters their vote from the previous elections. The people constitutionally elected the president and senators, and they have a duty to do their job. Secondly, he feels that it would dishonor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy. Her legacy is one of heroic service to our country — nothing will diminish her accomplishments.
Next, he notes that the nomination comes at a treacherous moment for the United States. This situation will not change next month or next year. Mr. Duffy’s arguments boil down to Barrett should withdraw because he does not feel it is fair.
He is entitled to his feelings, but his arguments are short on logic.
Joe Olivier
Oro Valley
Focus on policies, not personalities
I am not fond of President Trump’s personality, but I do believe in many of his policies: Lower taxes, fewer regulations to boost business, belief in free markets, fully funding the police, bringing home the troops from the Middle East, fair trade deals like USMCA, school choice, freedom of religion and a strong military.
A Joe Biden/Kamala Harris/Mark Kelly win may mean higher taxes, open borders, more federal regulation and control over our lives, leaning toward socialism, reparations, defunding the police, going easy on looters and rioters, easing up on Iran and China, altering the structure of our government by adding seats to the Supreme Court, adding Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states and decreasing defense spending.
In my view, policies are more important than personalities. My votes go to Trump and McSally.
Jerry Bouwens
Northeast side
Viruses of hate, denial are spreading, too
Some letters complain about hate directed at Donald Trump. Besides COVID-19, this country faces moral viruses of hate and ignorance, both spread by Trump. No president in our history so embodies hate as he does.
His road to the White House was based on hate-based conspiracy theories about President Barack Obama and Mexican immigrants, and then Hillary Clinton. All critics suffer his tirades of hate, especially news organizations that seek the truth. But he is reluctant to repudiate the enthusiastic support from domestic hate groups such as neo-Nazis, the KKK and the Proud Boys.
Hate is a fundamental component of his persona and policy. He hires staff with direct ties to hate-based white nationalist organizations. Trump also orchestrates the plague of denial of data and facts from medicine, science and technology. We now have a political movement based around purposeful, selective denial of the truth. How does pervasive hate and ignorance make America great?
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Protect Social Security by voting for Biden
As an older adult in her 70s, I worry about Social Security benefits for myself and in the future for my children and grandchildren.
Even though these benefits are modest, they are vitally important to 63 million Americans who are older adults, people with disabilities and families of deceased workers. I worked to support my family and retired with the support of Social Security, a benefit paid for by both my employer and me.
President Trump is betraying older adults. He cancelled Social Security payroll contributions for federal workers until the end of the year and left it up to other employers to do the same. These payroll contributions go directly into the Social Security Trust Fund that pays for Social Security retirement benefits.
His decision starves the trust fund. Joe Biden will work to strengthen and expand Social Security. Vote for Joe Biden to protect Social Security for yourself, your children and grandchildren.
Kay Davis
Southwest side
