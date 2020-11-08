Editor’s note: For most of 2020 we received a flood of letters to the editor every day. Since Nov. 3, submissions have dropped to a trickle. If you’d like to share your opinion, submit a letter through our online portal at tucson.com/opinion
McCain once again rises to defeat Trump
The ghost of John McCain once again rises to slap down Donald Trump. Just as the living McCain denied Trump’s attempt to get rid of the ACA with his midnight thumbs-down vote, McCain’s ghost has (it certainly appears) defeated Trump’s bid for a second term. His memory is revered by Arizonans, and Trump’s disdain and disrespect for our celebrated senator and war hero didn’t play well with voters.
Frank Ribeiro
Northeast side
Election results should be completed faster
How is it that we are the world’s most advanced/high-tech superpower and yet are unable to expeditiously ascertain the will of the American people by counting their votes on the day-after election day?
Mail-in ballots were sent weeks ago. Why weren’t these ballots required to be postmarked well in advance of election day so they could be counted on election day?
Considering that our entire national progress has been stultified by this election, wouldn’t it behoove all of our states to do whatever it takes to keep counting and allow partisan observers to watch this process to prevent future costly legal challenges and conspiracies?
For the sake of national unity and to prevent us from becoming yet another mob-ocracy in the world, these questions need to be answered, because our citizens are becoming disenfranchised and polarized the longer they are not addressed. This will merely foment mistrust of our electoral process and destabilize America.
Michael Pravica
Downtown
Wanting my
red state back
If you moved to Arizona recently from a blue state because you were fed up with the overtaxation, sanctuary cities, homelessness overtaking many cities, etc. and then voted blue here in Arizona — shame on you! Why would you want to turn this red state into what you left behind — dumb!
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Thank you, election and poll workers
Thank you to all of the many people who have been working for the recorder or election office and at the polls, especially to all of you who volunteered or worked temporarily. Often this work is thankless, so I want to let you all know how much you are appreciated, regardless of your party or politics — you helped the wheels of democracy move forward.
Sonja Stupel
North side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!