Letters to the Editor

Citizen action needed for true equity
Re: the March 3 opinion “Amid virus threat, competence at White House is dearly missed.”
Thankfully the bottom has been reached, the eulogy delivered, and we can start rebuilding competence in our democracy with citizen action. The obvious right now is voting in the primaries, but speaking up to our current elected representatives can work to strengthen our democracy, narrow the equity gap, and make sure all Americans have the health care they need to face the coronavirus, along with “normal” medical challenges.
Ask them to pass equity issues like a renters tax credit, incentives for more affordable housing, and a tax fairness package that focuses on the forgotten: those living in or near poverty. With 40% of Americans a broken down car or refrigerator away from financial distress, action is needed. Our calls, letters, and even visits to those who represent us can make the difference, helping to restore competence by uniting our voices for positive change.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Why have any laws if criminals break them?
Re: the March 3 letter “Criminals don’t care about gun laws.”
Simply saying that background checks wouldn’t work because criminals don’t obey laws implies that we shouldn’t bother having any regulations or laws at all. The logical extension of this is to eliminate everything from limits on toxic pollutants to limits on driving at unsafe speeds. The truth is that most violators of any kind of law or regulation do pay attention to them; they (or their attorneys) look for loopholes and ways to circumvent them all the time.
What is required are well-crafted laws, the manpower to enforce them, and the will to persist until we get the right balance between personal responsibility, the right to protect oneself and the public’s general welfare.
Jennifer Prileson
Foothills
Trump, Biden are more of the same old, same old
After Super Tuesday, my optimism had turned into a malaise. It’ll be the ignoramus con-man, Donald Trump, and his group of the unconscious on the Republican side and, I guess, the sleep-walking gaff-man, Joe Biden, and his obsolete group of the status quo on the Democratic side. All is as it should be, in the land of the free. Let’s keep on playing it safe.
Let’s keep on letting our environment advance into what is becoming a very real and present Armageddon. Let’s keep on letting our teachers buy school supplies while looking for a better-paying job. Let’s let our health care be forced upon a lot of us, once again, where the deductibles can cost more than a used car, or have no affordable health care for the ones who can barely pay their rent.
Let’s let the poor become poorer, or, for heaven’s sake, we could elect Bernie Sanders.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
Biden owes wins
to Rep. Jim Clyburn
A couple of weeks ago, Joe Biden was being written off as not going any further in his bid for the Democratic nomination. He lost badly in Nevada, Iowa and New Hampshire. Then came the South Carolina primary, his last hope, due to black voters. But even polls from three weeks ago did not have Biden faring well. So what happened?
Rep. Jim Clyburn, an African American, with a lot of influence with African Americans in South Carolina, endorsed Biden. That did it; as African Americans turned out in droves for Biden, he won decisively there. That was quickly followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar suddenly dropping out of the race and endorsing Biden (any quid pro quo secret agreements there for future Cabinet appointments?).
Biden then went on to win several states, some that he had barely campaigned in. His candidacy was saved by Rep. Clyburn, not something Biden did on his own like winning debates, campaigning hard in most of his won primary states or his great fund raising.
Alice Moreno
North side
Getting prepared for what’s next
I was an ICU RN and manager. The coronavirus is a problem and isolation and testing are appropriate. However, worldwide, there has been over 3,000 deaths, and in this country by Feb. 12, thousands more had died of the flu. We need a president who relies on science and doesn’t propose to cut the CDC budget by 16%.
Mike Pence has also said that tobacco doesn’t kill people. We need to prepare for the next pandemic. It’s said that all current wars are fighting the previous war. We need to be prepared for something worse than this.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
A fulfilling way to volunteer
I am in my fourth year as a volunteer Reading Seed Coach for Literacy Connects. Each week throughout the school year I meet with my students (grades K-5) individually in half-hour sessions in which we celebrate reading and a love for books. Working with these young people has made me a better person who is honored to serve as a mentor and guide to these emerging readers and writers. I know I have made a difference when I watch their skills and confidence grow each week.
The ongoing training, support, and flexibility of Reading Seed staff and monthly “coffees” with fellow coaches have been inspiring and fun. We have so much to share: moving stories of success and satisfaction, as well as stories that break the heart.
If you want to make a difference in your own life as well as the lives of young children, become a Reading Seed Coach. You will not regret it.
John Rabuck
West side
With this capitalism, who needs socialism?
Re: the March 4 opinion “American socialists don’t understand US business.”
Laura Hollis, is this the best you can do on socialists and business? Champion of corporations and capitalist, she equates American socialists with Josef Stalin? This is the dumbest of your guest opinions I’ve read all month.
Can you start editing for plain silliness? One of her lines was right, that tens of millions of the slaving, underpaid proletariat struggles in Dickensian conditions here in the U.S. However it seems she meant that as a joke, I guess she trods not the paths I trod. What next, a P.S. from her, “Let them eat cake?”
Gary Maskarinec
North side
The US has never been a true republic
Re: the Feb. 26 article “Electoral College, Constitution are under attack.”
Jeffrey McConnell makes two mistakes in his original column, repeated in his letter of correction. The Supreme Court has no say in amending the constitution. First, if Congress, in collusion with the states, changes the Constitution, it doesn’t matter what the justices think.
The other error is more subtle. It is true that the Founders intended for us to be a republic. They thought the constitution created one. But we do not function as a republic and have not for many years, if ever. In a republic, we would elect people we trust to make good decisions. In reality, we elect people who have already decided how they’ll vote. As envisioned by the founders, we were to elect people we trusted to get together and decide on the best person to be president. Today we vote for a candidate, not a representative.
And then there’s the initiative process...
Steven Brown
Midtown