Letters to the Editor

A call for Americanism
My grandparents became U.S. citizens after immigrating from Germany after WWI. My grandfather let it be known that he was an American. He was not a German American or a German immigrant. Maybe if we all just called ourselves Americans we could maybe start to come together.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Thanks for article
on border wall tragedy
Re: the Dec. 18 article “Damage from new Ariz. border wall: Blown-up mountains, toppled cacti.”
Thank you for the important article on border wall construction/destruction.
Sky Island Alliance, another local environmental organization, has placed wildlife cameras along both sides of our border with Mexico to document the wildlife who visit and cross the border prior to wall construction.
Tim Wernette
Foothills
Teachers are superheroes
I strongly disagree with the suggestion that our teachers are not essential and should be at the end of the vaccine line. I saw a quote recently about teachers that is fitting. “Teachers provide comfort, humor, empathy and instruction. They’ve found another gear of awesomeness. They are superheroes.”
Teachers don’t want to be home. They would much rather be in the classroom doing their jobs and that’s where we need them to be.
That’s why they need to be near the front of the line for the vaccine. Reports show that COVID-19 has taken the lives of hundreds of school employees.
It’s a complicated world with no clear answers. Anyone with a degree of common sense wouldn’t want to put themselves or their families at risk by operating daily in a classroom with 25 to 35 students right now in this dangerous environment. It’s easy to be critical of doing something when you are not the one doing it.
Kyle Vance
Northeast side
A call for support
for Mayor Romero
I have lived in Tucson since 1968 and I am saddened by the effort to recall Mayor Regina Romero. What is this recall about? They are against trees apparently. So recall her?
As a cancer survivor, she has helped save my life by setting the mask mandate. She went to bat for our lives. So recall her?
Regarding BLM, Black lives do matter because all lives matter. But we have been treating black lives differently. It’s time to change this. I’m happy the mayor recognizes it.
If you are upset with the phrase Black Lives Matter then you are demonstrating the racism we are talking about. If all lives matter then this includes Black lives, does it not?
This recall is racism in action. Don’t sign it.
And, Madam Mayor, should they somehow get the signatures, please don’t resign. We will fight for you.
Pati Stein
East side