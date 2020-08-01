Letters to the Editor

Last responders deserve credit, too
There is a group of people that should be mentioned as heroes. With over 150,000 deaths in our country there should be a shoutout for the last responders who are taking care of all our dead. We read and hear about the wonderful work that is being done by our first responders, but nothing about the difficult job performed by the last responders.
Jeroll Anderson
East side
Federal kidnapping can happen anywhere
We should all be alarmed and outraged by federal agents kidnapping people off the streets in Portland, Oregon. They use unmarked cars and camouflage uniforms and take people off the streets. This is exactly how people disappear in China or Russia for opposing the government.
It is unconstitutional. While the protesters have gone way too far in protesting police actions against African Americans, neither the city nor the state requested federal assistance. If it can happen in Portland it can happen anywhere, even here in Tucson. We all need to call our representatives in Washington to express our outrage.
William Ridlinghafer
Foothills
Delusions stalk
state treasurer
Re: the July 19 article “Why I support Trump, his vision of American dream.”
It is disappointing to see our state Treasurer Kimberly Yee has put on rose-colored glasses of delusion and is trying to persuade us to follow her. To pretend that the current economy and the one of our near future has any bearing with the pre-COVID economy is the epitome of fantasy. Had our president and the federal government acted in the best interests of our country and world I might be joining Yee in her vote.
The endless death, treasonous actions, lack of concern or care and his inability to create even a minimally correct response to the pandemic adds to our suffering daily. To pretend this man cares about families, businesses or anyone other then himself is the height of self-deception. Not only will I not be voting for Mr. Trump, but I will actively work to see Ms. Yee is not reelected. Our country and state cannot survive such delusions.
Sherry Steele
Foothills
Virus testing
is a fiasco
Full disclosure, I have worked in hospitals most of my adult life. I have never in 35 years seen anything like this kind of gross incompetence when it comes to the response to this virus at every level. Hospital administrators change regulations and are playing catch-up every day.
I watch young, 20-something nurses bravely go in those COVID rooms and spend hours in full, uncomfortable gear. No one is asking the right questions. It can take one week to get a test, assuming you answer the the right questionnaires.
Three weeks to get the results to a positive person has done a lot of damage and filled a lot of hospital beds in that wasted time. If you are a rich star athlete or politician, you get a test and an answer in a minute. We are wasting our resources.
Every capable lab in Tucson should be doing COVID testing and giving a timely answer. This is a logistical failure at every level.
David Creamer
Southeast side
Sinema must condemn Portland atrocities
Dear Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,
I strongly urge you to publicly denounce the government actions that are taking place in Portland, Oregon. The abduction of law-abiding protesters by unmarked federal government agents and their rendition into unmarked vehicles is totally unacceptable in the United States of America. These actions are an assault on the very foundation of our democracy.
It’s time that our representatives in government publicly speak to these atrocities and unequivocally confront this administration’s blatant disregard for our constitution and Americans who are peacefully exercising their rights under our founding document. Please take the action necessary on the floor of the Senate to confront and stop this abuse of power that threatens our democracy.
Leonard DiCurti
Midtown
Coronavirus could be here for the long haul
I read the letters every day. On the subject of mask wearing, a very large percentage advocate its use. Of course, it’s containment.
There are virtually no contributors espousing going maskless or why they prefer it that way. Their rationale for this is: the virus is a hoax; their leader doesn’t recommend wearing it; it’s not masculine or it’s uncomfortable.
With that in mind, we can assume that, one day, an antidote will be discovered. Well, how many of those anti-mask people will opt out of getting vaccinated? Perhaps a number that coincides with Trump’s base?
People, we’re all in this together and we all hope for the best, but this scourge may be with us for 100 years.
God help us.
Thomas John Plesniak
Midtown
Attack ideas,
not people
We are a big nation and we should never expect everyone to agree on everything. I appreciate the perspectives of those submitting letters to the editor regardless of their political persuasion. They make me think.
What troubles me is the vitriol, finger-pointing, name-calling and nastiness that has become increasingly prevalent in these letters from all corners of our political spectrum. It’s one thing to be passionate in your perspective. It’s shameful to be offensive.
But it seems clear some feel they have been given license to be and are every day more and more “offensive.” Having an opposing opinion and stating one’s case respectfully is one thing. Attacking someone for an opinion that is contrary to one’s perspective is just bad behavior not worthy of consideration.
We can be a civil society, but only if everyone tries.
Guy Brunt
West side
Trump following
dictators’ handbook
I, and many of my friends and neighbors, are very concerned about the loss of our great democracy. Historically, dictatorships are started by elected democratic officials who brand the free press as the “enemy of the people,” as Trump continuously declares. Their strategy is a “divide and conquer” one, by breeding fear and division among the population, causing constant unrest and chaos, which Trump is doing.
Then, the final end of democracy is the end of law and order, which a democracy cannot thrive without. This is now occurring on our streets, where Trump has sent secret police without any identification and notification of reason for arrest, and without declaring the constitutional rights of those arrested.
Trump, who seems to admire dictators like Putin, is doing this. Last, but not least, Trump has declared he might not leave office if not elected by calling the election rigged. Heil Trump!
Mark Adams
Oro Valley
President wants
street violence
Peaceful protesters in Portland are abducted by federal agents in unmarked vans. Peaceful protesters are cleared from near the White House with tear gas and stun grenades. Donald Trump walks to a church and waves a Bible.
Trump behaves like a would-be fuehrer, proclaiming a “God-given signal” to seize power. Hitler, no Christian, used symbols of faith for political advantage; Hitler, like Trump, dispatched storm troopers to further his political ends. Trump has invoked no law allowing him to deploy federal troops.
Doing so is unconstitutional. Troops may not be dispatched based on the political party of a mayor, yet Trump is targeting cities led by Democrats.
Armed troops will incite, not quell violence, ideal for Trump’s reelection strategy, invoking visions of anarchy and a race war and distracting from his horrific mishandling of the pandemic. We have doubled the virus cases since the spring. Trump’s statement that we are in good shape, if you don’t look south or west, would be laughable if it weren’t tragic.
Penelope Jacks
Midtown
Torrent of lies
and distortions
Re: the July 26 letter “This president gets things done.”
Trump has started the process of replacing a republican form of government with an authoritarian, fascist government in which he is the dictator.
Trump uses a secret military force to take away First Amendment rights. He has lied so many times that he cannot keep track of the lies and often contradicts one lie with another lie.
Also, please do some fact-checking: Biden does not agree with the premise to “defund” the police.
Trump certainly is a do-nothing president. He has offered no response to the virus that has ruined the economy, wants to take health-care insurance from 20 million citizens during a pandemic without a concrete plan to replace that insurance, and uses public funds to unconstitutionally line his own pockets. There are many more items that cannot fit into a letter. To quote, use your brain folks.
Craig Whaley
Northeast side
MLB playing
a dangerous game
The Major League Baseball season started a week ago, with no fans in the stadiums. Already, there are 14 ballplayers who tested positive for COVID-19. Two teams are in quarantine as I write this letter. Other teams are without some of their starting players. The competitive balance, already questionable in MLB, is now nonexsistent. This shortened season will not be indicative of a fair competitive contest.
This season is obviously about money. Greed is driving the decision to start and continue playing baseball. Stop it now, before a player or possible multiple players, or coaches, or office personnel lose their lives to this virus. Is that what it will take?
Nick Hansen
Oro Valley
Statistics indicate schools should reopen
Lately, there has been a significant outcry by mainly teachers against the opening of schools locally, throughout Arizona, as well as nationally. Statistically speaking, there are no reasons against opening our schools. Most Asian and European countries have opened their schools months ago, without issue.
More importantly, according to CDC statistics, nationally, only 19 children in the 5 to 14 age group, and 202 in the 15 to 24 age group have died from COVID-19. While any death of any child is sad and heartbreaking, approximately 2,300 children ages 5-14 and 14,000 ages 15-24 have died during this time from other causes. More have died from the flu, pneumonia and car accidents.
These are statistics, not opinions, and are readily available on the CDC website. School is extremely important to the physical and mental health of our children, and they should not be shortchanged due to the incorrect and misguided opinions of politicians or schoolteachers, however well-meaning.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Impatience
got us here
It was right to shut down businesses in March. But Republicans had no patience for it. So they reopened businesses to reduce unemployment and get the economy going again. Now the pandemic is worse than it was in March.
Why was it right to shut down then, but not right now? Does the end justify the means? Is it OK to sacrifice lives in pursuit of a robust economy?
Trouble is that their strategy has failed at both: lost lives and a poor economy. Patience is a not just a virtue; it is necessary in a pandemic such as ours.
Dennis Widman
Northeast side
Masks with valves don’t protect others
The use of masks with valves seems to be increasing. The valves allow the wearer to exhale through the valve without any filtering of the exhaled breath. A person infected with COVID-19 wearing such a mask can spread viral particles with each exhalation.
So while the wearers of masks with valves are protected, they are failing to protect those around them. Further education of the public about this issue is needed.
Keith Kaback, M.D.
Northeast side
President preys
on seniors’ fears
You’ve got to be kidding me, right? Joe Biden never said he wanted to defund the police, and Chris Wallace debunked this lie face to face with Trump during an interview, yet every other ad during prime time is one where a senior (always a female) is either about to be attacked or is cowering in her bed. Trump’s ads are all about fear and trying to scare votes for himself. I’m a senior and a female and I don’t believe one word of these ads. I find it offensive, but not surprising, that our current president would prey on the fear of seniors by lying to get votes.
And let me add, I don’t know anyone gullible enough to believe anything that comes out of DJT’s mouth. Enough with the lying ads, please!
Catherine Nourie-Skaug
Northwest side
Pancho Villa
was no hero
Re: the July 28 article “Pancho Villa was a hero; let statue downtown stand.”
Living in Mexico most of my 75 yeas, I’ve read dozens of books from the best historians about the Mexican Revolution, and I’ve read how Pancho Villa has been called every adjective: criminal, murderer, thief, rapist, opportunist, but never a hero. I do not have a Ph.D. like Elizabeth Henson, but she needs to get her info from a better source. Pancho Villa was no hero, and my father who knew him personally (in 1920) would attest to that.
Luis F. Dabdoub
Downtown
