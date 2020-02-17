Letters to the Editor

State’s ‘bonus’ money should go to schools
Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, said the proposed legislation (to decrease taxes) would increase that allowance annually, according to inflation. So the reduction in state revenues would be $4.2 million the year after next and $6.3 million the year after that. The legislative fiscal analysis does not go beyond that year.
It’s proven fact that states that invest in education have a higher per capita income than states that don’t. Arizona is near the bottom in terms of school funding. Every penny of that $162 million “bonus” should go to school funding, and the schools would still be woefully underfunded.
Trust me. I’m a teacher.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
Beneficiaries could see increased tax burdens
Re: the Feb. 12 letter “McSally’s SECURE Act helps boost businesses.”
While I appreciate the letter writer’s comments regarding the act’s benefits to business, there is an important and underreported aspect of the SECURE Act that could significantly impact an individual’s retirement/estate planning. Previously, beneficiaries who did not inherit their IRA accounts from a spouse were allowed to withdraw required minimum distributions over the span of their lives. The SECURE Act requires those beneficiaries to withdraw all assets within 10 years. This eliminates significant growth potential and potentially increased tax burdens for these beneficiaries.
As to the headline, “McSally’s SECURE Act helps boost business”: This is not McSally’s act. She was not a sponsor or co-sponsor and there is little evidence she had a role in its passage. To say she was a strong supporter of this act, as the writer suggests, is disingenuous.
Scott Beach
Northwest side
Stop letting pets
in grocery stores
Local grocery stores continue to ignore Arizona law that people are not allowed to take their pets inside an that only true service dogs may enter.
Fry’s, Bashas’, Safeway/Albertsons and the worst offender, Walmart, will do nothing. Posted on their entrance doors is the Arizona law, but people bring their pets in. They don’t want to offend the customer. So? What about people who are allergic or scared of dogs?
Stiff fines need to be given to the store and the customers. They need to be stopped.
John Bartlett
Northwest side
Conover wrong about LaWall
Re: the Feb. 6 opinion piece “We need a county attorney who’s devoted to reform.”
Barbara LaWall’s years as Pima county attorney have been stellar. Her innovative and successful programs are recognized and emulated nationally and internationally. She has worked tirelessly to establish and promote programs that tackle crime, recidivism, and addiction, as well as addressing the various needs of victims with special services. Thanks to her integrity and dedication, Pima County has never been better served.
Anyone who has ever met LaWall would never describe her as uncommitted or lacking in bold vision, as defense attorney Laura Conover suggests in her recent editorial. It is obvious that Conover has not availed herself of a review of the records. Anyone who does will see that the records speak eloquently of the many successes of LaWall’s tenure. Residents of Pima County can only hope that LaWall’s successor will be as dedicated, boldly innovative and successful.
Paula Walter
Midtown
McSally’s dark new ad
actually elevates Kelly
Thanks to a very dark TV ad paid for by Martha McSally, I learned that Mark Kelly would have voted to convict the impeach Donald Trump. It convinced me that Mark Kelly is the right candidate to follow in the independent and courageous footsteps of Arizona’s former Sens. Barry Goldwater and John McCain.
Martha McSally took an oath to uphold “impartial justice.” Instead, she enabled a pathological liar, and a bully who clearly abuses his power. Her vote not to convict Trump cemented the power of America’s first dictator.
I’m very glad to know that Mark Kelly would have voted to convict the impeached Donald Trump. Every passing day makes it plain that convicting Trump is what the Senate should have done.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Happiest countries embrace capitalism
Re: the Feb. 13 letter “Social democracy is what we need.”
You have to participate in capitalism to make it work. All of the stockholders are not wealthy. They own a part of the company. The social democracy you are looking for occurs during the stockholder meetings. I don’t understand your statement “wages continue to be stagnant.” Wages are growing faster than the economy. They have been since unemployment dropped below 4.0%.
The top 10 happiest countries you are referring to also have capitalism as their economy. Government is not the answer, it is the problem. If government truly is “we the people,” then why can’t the government approve a budget? The last budget was 2006, 14 years ago. We have run on continuing resolutions and spending bills.
All companies must have a budget so they can determine their profit, pay taxes and continue as a company. Are you sure you want a government that believes shutting down the government is a political tool? Does this sound like an advocate for people?
Larry Cory
West side
American republic
almost unrecognizable
I wonder if Arizonans would vote to join the republic of United States today? The union of the republic has a president whom many consider corrupt. This president seems to rule as if he does not know the Constitution nor understand the separation of powers. This president has a loyal attorney general and wants judges to agree with him. The president is taking money set aside for the needs of military families and is using it to build a 30-foot wall across Arizona’s lands and monuments.
The health-care program and social safety net is being gradually diminished. The president wants stiff revenge on anyone who disagrees or speaks against him. The economy is humming with the wealth going to the top few corporations and families and most of the people slowly being sifted to the bottom.
This president, and the republic of United States, sounds like a kingship of sorts.
I wonder if Arizonans would vote to join the republic of United States today?
John Seck
East side
Appreciative for care
at UA Cancer Center
As an alcoholic with cirrhosis, I know of disease. Just tell me the truth and give me the keys.
As we grow older, we learn more about cancer. When my sweetheart was diagnosed, I had no answer.
The UA Cancer Center did everything right, they were so helpful throughout the fight. Professional, courteous, loving and kind.
The finest care a patient could find.
To all the people with whom we came in touch, Shonna and I thank you so very much.
Miracles happen!
Joel Cook
Downtown
No one wants
your guns
A writer wrote how Senate Bill 1625 will allow Democrats to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also know that as an owner of assault weapons, this would force me to comply with the law.
I welcome the attempt of the legislators who have proposed reasonable means to slow down the insane propagation of the weapons of mass murder in our state. If you want one of these, you should be willing to undergo background checks and the other requirements.
The writer also alludes to how many people in Arizona have concealed-carry permits. The law restricts assault weapons, which are hard to conceal and pistols with a magazine capacity of more than 10 rounds. There are many concealable pistols that will not be regulated by this bill. Just because the industry makes more and more lethal weapons does not mean everyone should have or conceal-carry them.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke