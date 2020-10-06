Letters to the Editor

Trump has divided America
I have a cousin who is in the Trump cult. When asked why, she says that Donald Trump loves America. When she is asked to explain, there is silence.
Well, he has divided us into two. He has normalized lying and racism. He has taught our children to lie when it suits them, to disregard scientists and to bully others when they don’t get their way. After the recent debate, debate teams everywhere are cringing, and mothers are crying.
As for good, he gave a large tax cut to his rich supporters. Shame! I cry for my country.
Carl Hunter
Tubac
Maybe now people will take COVID seriously
As a socio-political activist and commentator, I vehemently disagree with our president’s words and actions on virtually every count. As a fellow human being, however, I am saddened by the news of his contracting coronavirus.
As a public health professional, I hope this sad event will serve as a wake-up call for all of us to adhere to the recommended guidelines to avoid COVID spread, particularly the need for wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet. If we all adhere to these guidelines, our nation will gain an upper hand in conquering this pandemic and thousands upon thousands of needless deaths will be avoided
John Newport, Ph.D.
Northwest side
Reading between the lines
Re: the Sept. 28 article “Pre-COVID economy was good for Hispanics.”
In a recent editorial, Carlos Ruiz lauded Donald Trump’s economy before the current pandemic. He used some statistics, without citing his sources, but with a little research, I found that it may have been from a U.S. Census Bulletin from Sept. 17. He was correct in saying that the median household income saw a modest increase between 2018 and 2019.
In an article published by the Brookings Institute, they explain some factors that create a false narrative based on “median household income.” People simply are working more hours. That seems like a good thing, but if you are having to work overtime or two jobs to make ends meet because of low wages, that is not a good thing.
Real wages have remained fairly flat despite low unemployment. Any gains are largely from increases in the minimum wage at state levels. Another factor is increasing retirements taking older Americans out of the ranks of the unemployed.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Thank you for the candidate chats
Thank you so much for the candidate chats. I watched the chats with Mark Kelly and Martha McSally and found them to be so much more informative than a debate or an endorsement. I appreciate you giving both candidates time and opportunity to answer questions and share their priorities.
I know the questioners had their own opinions, which makes it even more commendable that you were able to put such valuable chats together. Thank you. I look forward to viewing more. I wish you could do a chat with President Trump and Joe Biden.
Susan Hainsworth
Northwest side
Decency and civility are within grasp
There is more at stake in this election than party affiliation.
Common decency and civility have become non-existent in the last four years. Maybe it has been gradually eroding since I was in college (late 1970s), but it can be revived.
Vote as though your life depends on it. There is no excuse in this country for less than 100% participation. There are citizens of other countries who would love to have that opportunity. Don’t throw it away. That is what distinguishes us against anarchies. Not exerting this right is un-American and un-patriotic.
Let’s return to decency and civility!
Paula Palotay
Marana
Mark ‘Cali’ Kelly
My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it’s maverick lifestyle, as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California political attitude to our area. We all know how that has worked for California.
Martha McSally will keep our Sonoran lifestyle and how we get things done without the California experience.
Douglas Shumway
Green Valley
Don’t change the debate rules
It is ridiculous that the Commission on Presidential Debates, representing American citizens, has to even contemplate changing the rules because Donald Trump can’t or won’t abide by them.
This goes for his family and others in his cohort who defied rules and put others in danger.
The Debate Commission or the Cleveland Clinic should have thrown Melania and Trump’s mask-flouting clan out of the venue if they didn’t put on masks — either that or cancel the debate right then and there.
It is of course doubtful that another debate will be held, but I suggest no change to the rules. If Trump can’t abide by them and debate, without interrupting incessantly and trying to shout his opponent down, then just stop it dead in its track.
And that goes for the faux-privileged Trump family; follow the rules or get out.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
You can’t help but see the irony
It’s more than a little ironic that President Trump, who called the coronavirus “the Democrats new hoax,” is now one of its victims. The real irony is watching him being whisked away by helicopter to Walter Reid Hospital to receive the best health care on the planet.
This is the man who wants to end the Affordable Care Act and deny millions of Americans health coverage during a pandemic.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
No feeling sorry for President Trump
Poor Donald Trump! After months of ignoring safety protocols concerning COVID-19, Donald has now tested positive! Surprise, surprise, surprise! Maybe now he’ll start wearing a mask! Or finally honor over 200,000 COVID related deaths. I, for one, do not feel sorry for him!
William Peterson
East side
A good week to wear a mask
For those of you who have been reluctant to wear a face mask, this might be a good time to reassess your position. The events of the past week should be a big red flag in changing your mind. Masks are not political, they are life-savers worn by people who care about themselves and others.
The virus doesn’t care about politics; it is an equal opportunity killer.
Also, the virus is not intimidated by arrogance and bravado. Wearing a mask, however, mitigates our chances from getting infected or infecting others.
A mask may be a little uncomfortable and a nuisance at times, but what a small price to pay for our health. If we get infected there won’t be a helicopter standing by to take us to Walter Reed. Think about what your family would do without you.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Public schools on the ballot in District 1
There is a stark choice between the candidates vying for the position on the Pima County Board of Supervisors in District 1.
Steve Spain, the Republican candidate, said during a July 29 KNST radio interview, that a beneficial outcome of the pandemic is making parents realize they can home school and “get their kids out of the public indoc system.”
I taught school for over two decades in Pima County and watched so many dedicated educators go above and beyond to meet the needs of their students. Nearly 91% of students in the U.S. go to public school. This is where generations have been educated and gained the opportunity to fulfill dreams and ambitions. Most of you reading this letter went to public schools.
For Mr. Spain to attack this country’s educational system is downright un-American. He does not deserve your vote. The choice is clear in this race. Rex Scott is the intelligent and thoughtful leader that we need.
Pam Simon
East side
Trump is right, Fitz is wrong
I am one of those who holds our President and our first lady in our hearts during this time.
The vitriol that has been directed at them for the last five years has been more than I’ve witnessed in my 72 years as a reader of this paper. It has been slanted toward the left for more years than I can remember.
I’ve been called an old fool and Facebook-shamed by Fitz for disagreeing with his experts and shamed on Facebook by his thousands of friends with full attribution because I disagreed with his learned opinion.
I’m sorry for the never-ending vitriolic attacks.
Joe Biden has done less in 47 years than our President has done in 47 years.
Tell me I’m wrong!
Richard Barnes
East side
ACC race down-ballot but very important
Next week some of you will receive your ballots.
With all the noise, the Arizona Corporation Commission race has been overlooked and underreported.
If you are concerned with your utility rates, energy policy, water companies, telecommunications and railroad cars that explode you should pay attention.
Particularly troubling are candidates that are overtly political or just plain uninformed.
Eric Sloan took $4 million dollars from APS but now says he can be a consumer advocate. If you believe him, you should also check under your pillow tomorrow morning to see if the tooth fairy left you money.
Jim O’Connor, who I have now listened to on three debates, is “studying” virtually everything. Based on his lack of depth on anything energy, water or telecom, I suspect he would show up on day one with a little pink backpack, five sharpened pencils and a new notebook.
The ACC has constitutionally defined duties that are hugely important to you.
It is not the place for sound bites and on-the-job training.
Eric Gorsegner
Downtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!