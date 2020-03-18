Letters to the editor

I-11 freeway would ruin Saguaro National Park
Re: the March 6 article “Standing tall: Saguaro Park tops 1M visitors in a year for 1st time.”
Yee haw and cha ching!
It seems a no-brainer to me that this ought to put the final stake into the heart of the monumentally (pun intended) ridiculous ADOT proposal of l-11 through the rural, still wild Avra Valley, home to three great national and local treasures, Saguaro National Park being one of them.
Would you visit the Desert Museum, one of the top 10 rated zoos in the world, Saguaro National Park or the Ironwood Forest National Monument when a superhighway goes through and by all of them, dispensing noise and air pollution?
Don’t think so. I wouldn’t.
Leona Lansing
Northwest side
A woman was elected president in 2016
I keep hearing and reading that a woman cannot get elected to the office of President of the United States. Excuse me? In the year 2016, a woman named Hillary Clinton DID get elected President of the United States!
That the Founding Fathers of this country inserted a game changing procedure in the Constitution called the electoral college in no way alters the fact that Hillary Clinton DID get elected to the office of President.
Three million voters were then disenfranchised, and Ms. Clinton was not allowed to occupy the position she had worked so hard to attain.
The Founding Fathers worked to enact a better way to govern a country, and they instilled many good ideas in the Constitution. While many equate those ideas with perfection, the electoral college demonstrates one of the flaws in their final product.
Hopefully, the next woman elected President will be allowed to preside.
Rick Cohn
West side
East-side roadwork on Broadway impressive
Now that this project is winding down, I believe the city of Tucson, and all the contractors, engineers and all others who have been working on it should be congratulated.
There have been a number of comments, complaints, etc. expressed on social media about how long it has taken, traffic congestion, etc., but seeing the final product is quite beautiful.
I hope the city of Tucson continues with these projects in a similar fashion re: landscaping, etc. to show how beautiful our city can upgrade our crumbling roads.
Jack Patyk
East side
Free testing in time of crisis
First term Congresswoman Katie Powers (D-Calif.) discovered a little known Federal regulation that gives the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control director the power to use Federal funds to cover costs for “care and treatment of individuals subject to medical examination, quarantine, isolation and conditional release” during a medical crisis.
During questioning under oath at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee on March 12, Congresswoman Powers convinced CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield to agree to use that authority to pay for COVID-19 testing to be provided free to every American regardless of insurance coverage.
On Jan. 14, 2020, four days before the first coronavirus case was identified in South Korea, a biotech company there began developing a test. As of March 12, South Korea has tested over 230,000 of their people in 118 facilities As March 2, America has tested fewer than 500 people. Wow!! Great Leadership!!
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
Trump declares emergency – a little late
President Trump correctly declared a national emergency over COVID-19. But it’s remarkable that he has spent the last couple of months telling Americans that COVID-19 was a Democrat hoax and fake news. He attacked and ignored competent officials and dismissed WHO recommendations to get started on early testing!
Three years into his presidency, POTUS continues to blame the previous administration. He told a flat-out lie when he said he did not eliminate our pandemic response team.
He did.
POTUS has surrounded himself with loyalists, unprecedented number of acting and unvetted officials and has a long list of unfilled vacancies in health and security staffing.
The White House continues to demonstrate a pattern of absolute incompetence, confusion, and inability to tell the truth. A certain cable news channel is also complicit in reporting inaccurate information. In spearheading the House coronavirus response aid package, it is Speaker Pelosi who looked and sounded presidential and spoke the truth to the American people.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
The beggar nation
As a country we have decided that it is better to allow every societal need best taken care of by the government to be resolved by someone with their hand out.
Every time I go to the store I am asked to contribute to some cause on the machine where I insert my credit/debit card. I constantly get calls asking to help the police, firemen and breast cancer research. I don’t know how many ads I see every day for wounded warriors, abused animals and a myriad of other causes.
Every school-age child I know is raising money for some school-related activity.
We shouldn’t need a “Wounded Warrior Project.” As a nation we decided it was good idea to put our soldiers in harm’s way. We need to foot the bill. And many of these charities have large paid staff not to mention the ones that are out-right scams. Let’s pay for societal needs.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
CEOs can help show how much they care
If the government decides to bail out corporations such as the airline industry or cruise companies, how about executives of those corporations who have been making hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars per year match the bailout with their personal worth?
Arthur Rogers
Northeast side
We need better info at the local level
I am at a loss as to exactly what plans are in place, if any, our area hospitals and health providers have to mitigate the coronavirus if contracted by an individual or individuals.
There are many “do’s” and “don’ts” that have nationally come out, but I haven’t seen anything in the news about what exactly to do if you are experiencing the virus, especially if you are elderly and at high risk for severe complications. Should you contact your doctor, which under normal circumstances is hard to get an appointment or connect with?
Go somewhere to get a test? But where? Or how many tests are available in Pima County? The hospital emergency room is out, of course. Call 911?
These concerns are very real for me. They need to be answered.
Beth Allen
Tucson
Board of Supervisors should be ashamed
I can’t believe that the Pima County Board of Supervisors, in this time of threat to health, is asking employees to use sick leave or work from the office, when telecommuting and teleconferencing are readily available.
They have been instituting paperless office procedures for the past several years, and the vast majority of employees have been provided with laptops and cellphones. Email, phones and cellphones are widely available, and video conferencing would allow work from home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Doug Ducey has closed schools.
Though there may be some employees that must be physically present, many should work from home and protect those in their families with elderly relatives and those with weakened immune systems. I am 75, have leukemia and care for a 90-year old-sister. I don’t want my public defender daughter bringing me coronavirus.
Susan Mayhew
Northwest side
Biden, Sanders wrong on two counts
Both Democratic presidential candidates would stop fracking and raise the corporate tax rate back up to 35% from 21%.
Fracking has enabled America to become the largest oil and natural gas producing country in the world lowering our dependence on the OPEC countries and replacing coal thereby reducing carbon emissions dramatically.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are pumping out maximum oil production. It matters little who produces, and without oil and gas our economy cannot function. Global warming is a concern and must be addressed forcefully but not this way.
The corporate tax was passed to create a profit incentive to produce in America rather than overseas. It is a major factor for companies to consider when deciding where to locate. They claim they care for the working people, making this change will result in more job losses not gain.
Sure hope Americans understand when they enter the voting booth in November.
Jack Walters
Northeast side