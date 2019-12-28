Letters to the editor

Abortion issue ensures evangelicals back Trump
Re the letter “Evangelicals standing up to Trump”
The writer of the letter seemed happy in an evangelical magazine’s condemnation of President Trump. Maybe the writer does not know that this magazine is no longer the publication that Rev. Billy Graham founded many years ago. It has turned leftist. Billy Graham supported and voted for Trump. Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, has denounced the magazine for its position on Trump. What holds evangelicals to Trump is that he is pro-life, as illustrated by his four beautiful and intelligent children. The Democrat party party is pro-choice aka pro-abortion. It is a fact now as per ultrasounds that a well-defined human baby can be seen after a few months from conception. A person commented on the letter saying religion is shrinking in America because of people like Graham, Falwell, etc. But the real reason is due to liberalism, aka progressiveness. Their secular bible is the New York Times, their secular religion is the federal government, and their secular god is/was Obama.
David Burford
Northwest side
When Truman was impeachment target
Thank you for the article “A Ghost of Impeachment Past.” It gives a new perspective of the present situation. Impeachment in the past and present seem to be politically motivated.
Carolyn Marquart
East side
We get low-wage jobs, they get tax breaks
Quite the juxtaposition of stories on Page 1 of the Arizona Daily Star on Sunday, Dec. 22: Rio Nuevo’s turnaround, at the behest of and benefit to developers, and the U.S. Census Bureau’s report that economic inequality in Pima County has risen, to the detriment of the poorest people.
What’s the benefit to the larger community of the tax breaks for developers? Oh, yes, it’s all those new taxpayer-subsidized hotels, restaurants and bars, offering plenty of jobs at minimum wage or below.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
Chief justice won’t allow rigged trial
The Senate trial of Trump’s impeachment will be fair despite Sen. McConnell’s plans. Chief Justice John Roberts will not be a party to a rigged trial. He will insist upon the calling of witnesses and documentation for the conviction or exoneration of President Trump.
The Republican senators will support Roberts’ demands despite McConnell’s wishes if it comes to a vote. Roberts sees that it is in the best interest of the judiciary that under the Constitution no one is above the law, including President Trump.
With the evidence for Trump’s removal from office overwhelming, the Senate must vote yes.
Franklin Utech
Northwest side
177 church leaders go along with corruption
When the recent editorial in the Christianity Today magazine suggested that most of the white evangelicals in this country need to reconsider their support of a morally and constitutionally corrupt president, 177 church leaders, from across the country, rose to formally object to the editorial.
The defense of their position and of the current president sounded eerily familiar. Where had I recently heard the same logic — not one based on fact, but rather on furious resentment that many had been caught with their moral and patriotic trousers down?
Ah, yes, in the recently completed impeachment inquiry!
These 177 pastors represent a great number of whites who have forgotten the teachings and commandments of their savior. Instead, they have eagerly and blindly accepted the tyranny of corrupt power.
They and their flocks have lost their way. Are they worse? Are they truly self-proclaimed hypocrites?
Will Nancy Pelosi please pray for them!
John Ball
Green Valley
Christmas paper bereft of uplifting commentary
I was saddened to see that on Christmas Day — a day of peace, love, light and goodwill — that the Star chose to put such divisiveness and rancor on the opinion pages. No messages at all of civility, inclusivity, reconciliation, goodness, goodwill and good cheer, loving kindness and compassion, mercy and faith, hope and charity. Nothing saying that we are all in this together and that united we stand, divided we fall.
Couldn’t you all come up with anything unifying and uplifting and joyful? Now, I am no fan of Donald Trump, but surely on Christmas day something that harkens us all back to the better angels of our nature is apropos.
Whether one is Christian or not, surely on at least one day a year we can all strive to put aside our differences and do our best to make amends and be good to one another in whatever ways we can.
Nancy Silberschlat
Foothills