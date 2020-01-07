Letters to the editor

General’s killing is latest Trump diversion tactic
Trump’s assassination of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani can only be viewed as an attempt to divert attention from his domestic troubles by warmongering. He hides behind indefensible and dubious claims of Iranian malicious intent that fly in the face of the insights of Middle East experts.
As is his wont, Trump cites questionable intelligence to justify his attack. The long-term fallout of this U.S.-ordered killing in this volatile region remains to be seen, but we’ve already seen the repudiation of existing nuclear weapon agreements.
It’s bad news for the world. But to Trump, he is the world. Damn the rest of the globe. Facing mounting domestic issues and groping for a second term, facilitating this diversion and potential war probably looks like a choice route. Thanks for the unnecessary conflict Don.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
General was a bully,
and Trump stopped him
When I was a child, we had a bully on our block. I could not go four houses down the street without him seeing me. He would mock, tease, punch or beat me up. He was 3 or 4 years older. His father did nothing when approached by my dad. He was a “boys will be boys” guy.
One day after the punch and slap session, I went home crying. Dad suggested I go down the street through the back alley. I did. My bully figured this out and was waiting to pounce on me again. But dad had followed.
As Kenny pounced, so did dad. As he went to punch me, dad grabbed him. He did not harm him but told Kenny the beating would stop, or else. Living in fear was over.
On Friday, our president gave the order to take out a bully who has cost American lives for years. A bully won’t stop until stopped. Thank you, Mr. President (and dad). No more Benghazis.
Ron Kari
SaddleBrooke
Reach out to local reps about Superfund logjam
Among all the environmental concerns brought on by President Trump’s tenure, the growing backlog of Superfund sites ranks highly. The number of these designated locations nationally has tripled since the Obama administration, the biggest backlog in 15 years.
Not only is it a national concern, Tucson continues to uncover/discover such sites, bringing the concern close to home. I urge readers to contact state and national legislators, urging them to address this critical issue.
Roger Shanley
East side
McFeatters column
was biased and bigoted
Re: the Jan. 2 article “Fearless predictions for 2020 with Trump, elections in mind.”
Whilst reading a column by Ann McFeatters of the Tribune News Service in the Arizona Daily Star, I was struck by the many incongruities in her article. McFeatters states numerous times in her editorial that President Trump’s “cultlike supporters,” and “Ohio’s farmers and factory workers,” “think Trump knows what he is doing about the economy.”
Well, from just about every possible perspective, how can you argue that the economy is doing anything other than astounding for everyone?
Then to state that the Democrat’s failure to produce a candidate “that can convince a majority of people she/he can defeat Trump is not a good omen for Democracy.”
Excuse me? So the only good omen for Democracy is what, if a Democrat wins? Then she tops it off with an amazingly bigoted statement, whereby she mocks the presidents skin tone. It is articles such as this from the mainstream media that demonstrates the completely out of touch world these people live in. It is sad.
H.F. Carson
Oro Valley
Public libraries offer audiobooks for free
Re: the Jan. 3 article “Give these books a listen.”
I thoroughly enjoyed Esther Cepeda’s column about audiobooks. I, too, have been listening to books for a long time. She’s right that they are a wonderful addition to the quality of life and the readers are generally terrific.
Cepeda notes that their prices have “gotten more attractive.” I just want to let reader’s know that, in fact, thousands of titles are free. You can download them from the public library from the comfort of your own home. In addition to books, libraries offer movies for downloading, and programs for children and adults alike, for free!
Libraries rock. If you aren’t using yours, you’re paying too much.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Words have power
to inflict plenty of harm
Re: the Jan. 3 letter “Cuss words aren’t the end of the world.”
D. Gordon Hope quotes his late mother, who said, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”
With all due respect to Hope’s mother, I would like to recount a personal experience substitute teaching in a classroom some years ago. On the wall was a poster that said, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words may break my heart.” I remember that saying to this day.
Words have the power to send us soaring or cause us to spiral down to the depths. And the fallout can cause a lifetime of insecurity, failed relationships and inability to fulfill one’s potential.
I often told my students that they have a whole dictionary of words available to them. Those words should be chosen judiciously and always with the thought of how they will be received by others.
Barbara Russek
North side
Fear the crazy neighbor more than Iranians
The pundits are in their glory, hyperventilating both for and against the killing of General Qasem Soleimani and possible retaliation by Iran. Iranians have had years to attack America but have not succeeded to any great extent. Iranians realize that America has all the cards in any war. We are bigger, we have tons of supplies, and we have not suffered from sanctions for years.
Iranians are not powerless; they can cyberattack America, bringing our networks to a dead stop. So, Americans, instead of looking over your shoulder for the Iranian hitmen, back up your computer and cellphones. Stockpile water and food. Gas up your car. You should fear your crazy neighbor with the stockpile of guns and anger-management issues first.
Marilyn Pollow
East side
Bad idea? Just a step toward enlightenment
For those whose knee-jerk reaction to Arizona House Majority Leader Warren Petersen’s proposal to allow building of border walls on private property without requiring building permits is that it is really dumb, please reconsider.
A 2017 article from Inc. Magazine by Yasin Akkai posits that “bad ideas are the building blocks to great ones.” And, as a corollary, accepting that your idea is bad may result in moving on to new worthwhile ideas.
What is bad about Rep. Petersen’s proposal? Well, without assuring that a wall complies with the appropriate building codes, there is no telling how long it may be before it falls down, injuring U.S. citizens and cows, not to mention the vaqueros herding the cows.
And the pathway to a good idea? No, we can’t build a wall around Mr. Petersen. But perhaps his like-minded colleagues will convince him to count to three before again making Arizona the laughingstock of the nation. Others? Register to vote.
Peter Dean
Sahuarita
Plastic pumpkins worse than real thing
Recently a Nextdoor poster showed an image of a javelina playing with a small pumpkin in a yard. The poster did not want to get caught feeding wildlife, which is illegal, per Arizona Game and Fish, so they recently changed the text from a pumpkin to “plastic” pumpkin. Our planet is drowning in plastic. Our oceans and critters are dying because of our plastic pollution, which some animals interpret as food. A “plastic” pumpkin is indeed much more serious than a real pumpkin. Should the poor javelina decide to chew on a plastic pumpkin and ingest any plastic, it can be fatal.
It is curious that a few years ago Mark Hart of Arizona Game and Fish sent out a Halloween press release: “They suggest displaying pumpkins out of an animal’s reach or indoors near a window where passersby can still see them. Ceramic or plastic decorations can also be an alternative option.”
It is no wonder the Nextdoor poster thought a plastic pumpkin was OK. It is not. It can be lethal.
Douglas Everett
Foothills