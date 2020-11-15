Letters to the Editor

It’s all over, yet still Trump torments
The elections are over, though the president cannot reconcile to that fact. COVID cases and deaths are at an all-time high, and yet this president, still, will not address the problem. In 10 months, COVID has claimed five times the amount of deaths as eight years of casualties in Vietnam. Any ordinary, normal, caring human being in leadership of any nation might be affected by the loss of life to their citizens.
No, not our president.
Even while he continues to file frivolous lawsuits, one might think there would be a message to the nation, that I feel your pain, your loss your sorrow. Instead, his only response is to make false claims, not concede while announcing he is going to run in 2024 and play golf. Does this answer the question of why more than 5 million more Americans did not want him for president?
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
My President, I will miss thee
Thank you, Mr. President, for the countless number of Americans who are living today because of your halting travel from China and for all who will be alive a year from today because of Operation Warp Speed. Your decisions have made this planet a safer place.
History will record your accomplishments achieved in such a short time, benefiting all Americans against impossible odds in a four-year uphill battle with a venomous, vindictive and vicious establishment. The media fed us fabricated lies from notoriety seeking whistleblowers, invective stories from anonymous sources, late-night jackals spewing hate poorly disguised as humor and slanderous pseudo-academics seeking their 15 minutes of fame. Most men would have crumbled.
Am I bitter? Yes, I am, but the bitterness is directed at my naivety. After four years of deception, duplicity and deviousness, did I expect to see a fair and legitimate election? I did, and that was my error. In the event that integrity does not prevail, I wish to say, thank you, Mr. President.
Maryam Wade
Northeast side
Truth in media more important than ever
It is my understanding that some believe our American election was fraudulent — in spite of all evidence to the contrary. This untruth is presented to the public largely through social media, and largely through Fox News commentary. We must inform ourselves most diligently and fight for truth in media.
Our large voter turnout and transparent count amidst a growing pandemic was the highest expression of democracy.
Janet Parkhurst
Northwest side
The challenge
of unity
So the President-elect pledges to create “unity,” ridding our nation of the divisiveness that has been allowed to fester for the past four years. Good. I’d join those who wish him success.
Imagine, however, actually achieving that goal when one of his closest advisors begins from a position based on the following quote: “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”
That position, unfortunately, seems to be a consensus among many of the President-elect’s advisors, which might lead one to believe that before the millions of “deplorables” are aided in denouncing their past, the creation of “unity” has already begun as a challenge to the President-elect himself.
Don Weaver
Midtown
