Letters to the Editor

Gun stores are not essential businesses
Rather than offering assurances and calming fears, our governor has succumbed to pressure from the gun lobby, labeling gun stores and ammunition suppliers essential businesses and legitimizing the fears being stoked to sell more guns.
According to the Giffords Law Center, Arizona is already a state in which 65% of intimate partner deaths involve firearms and in which a firearm suicide occurs every 12 hours.
Maintaining access to guns as people are confined to their homes, losing their jobs and have real concerns for their health will only drive these numbers higher. The responsible thing to do is to remove gun stores and their suppliers from the “essential businesses” list.
Meg Pradelt
Foothills
Unemployed could fix city’s potholes
There are lots of unemployed, lots of potholes, lots of streets in need of repair at a time when there is very little traffic.
How about we have a local government program that gets money out quickly to fix both problems?
The city of Tucson and Pima County should find a way to implement this without delay and without bureaucratic excuses.
Carmine Cornelio
Midtown
Trump should stick to playing golf
It saddens me to see many state governors outperform Donald Trump in serving their constituents. They are doing their tasks in a professional manner, armed with facts and well-thought-out planning. All of this reduces the spread and produces results.
On the other hand, this self-serving president is attacking any critic or journalist that asks a question that he does not either know the answer to or one that may reflect poorly on him. The latter group of questions is by far the majority.
None of the governors interviews have shown them to be interested in personal political gain. Trump, however, Trump seems to speak and answer all questions in a way that will benefit his political ambition.
I wish he would just go back to playing golf at our expense. At least while there, he will not be spreading false information which will risk our countrymen their health. We will pay with dollars, not lives.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Watch Arizona try
to mimic Wisconsin
Re: the March 22 Jonathan Hoffman piece “Constitutional republics superior to democracies.”
Wisconsin Republicans saw an opportunity for voter suppression. This was the most reprehensible partisan election action since the post-Reconstruction South. With the coronavirus pandemic raging, the Democratic governor’s effort to postpone in-person voting was shot down by the Republican statehouse.
Their partisan Supreme Court backed up the gerrymandered, unfairly balanced legislature. Not to be outdone, The Heritage Foundation-majority U.S. Supreme Court sealed the deal.
The Republicans were also successful in reducing polling stations, resulting in dangerous increased human contact.
Taking their cue from the popular reality TV personality-in-chief, they denied the much safer mail-in voting option.
Look for similar efforts in Arizona.
Is this what Jonathan Hofman had in mind in his article about restricting democracy and allowing the lobbyists to run government?
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
If Kelly is shameless, what about Trump?
To the letter writer (a lifelong Democrat?) who complained that Mark Kelly has been shamefully campaigning during this medical crisis and advises other Democrats not to vote for him, what is the alternative?
Have you not been watching Donald Trump at the nation’s highest level campaigning every day in the White House daily briefing during the pandemic?
Worse, he mostly keeps Mike Pence (whom he put in charge) and his scientific task force in the background until he finishes fabricating, praising himself and denigrating some reporters while refusing to take any responsibility for those things that have been detrimental to containing the virus.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Big brother is watching
In Mayor Regina Romero’s infinite dearth of knowledge about what entity funds the City of Tucson, we see an Orwellian attempt to make the city a total dystopian nightmare. Business drives the world and without it, a myriad of problems only become worse. When sales taxes from these local businesses cease, the most viable part of our city ebbs ever closer to the abyss of absolute dysfunction. Then to compound her ineptitude, she is requesting citizens to report those businesses that are still trying to survive. Is this 1984, redux?
Mayor Romero, what you fail to understand is that most businesses only have a finite amount of reserves to sustain themselves when their doors are closed, and they cannot just spring to life, Phoenix like, from the ashes of your edict.
Jerry Schuchardt
North side
The Postman might not ring twice
“Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen from their appointed rounds.” But a larger force, our current president, will veto any coronavirus aid bill containing any financial help for the United States Postal Service in these troubled times and stop the mailmen in their tracks.
Predictions that the Post Office will go bankrupt by early fall are sounding out. Maybe just in the nick of time to keep all those “illegal” vote by mail ballots from flooding the Post Office with all those “illegal” votes, like yours and mine. Let’s bail out everyone in sight: airlines, banks, energy companies. But not the service that delivers communications and medicine to the poorer among us who don’t do it by computer. Sad times.
Sharon Gardlund
Foothills
Everyone’s a critic
It’s all around us every day in the media (TV, papers, internet, radio, etc.). Criticism of anything is fair game: political parties positions, government actions/in-actions, laws, rules, regulations, peoples looks, dress, mannerisms, opinions, you name it. Along with being critical, it’s much more difficult to offer positive solutions.
The easiest thing to be is a “Monday morning quarterback.” When you have the historical facts and are able to look back, it’s definitely easier to find a different or better way of doing things. Hindsight is almost 100% correct.
We, in this country, have so much to be thankful for. So, let’s all be more constructive, positive and inclusive.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
The cracks of the recovery effort
I am a small business owner with no employees. I don’t qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program loan, and the $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan claims “the amount of your Advance will be determined by the number of your pre-disaster employees.”
Unemployment benefits promised to small business owners and independent contractors have not yet come through. I cannot accept an unforgiven loan because my margins are too small to pay back, in addition to having lost the last two months of my busy season, now heading into six slower months.
How is it that so many small businesses like mine have fallen through the cracks? Why is a business with 499 employees considered a “small business?” Why weren’t lenders required to give landlords a break who could then pass it on to us?
I have worked for 35 years building my business in the community. Now forced to close down (a wise decision for family and clients) I’m left to fend for myself. The situation is frustrating, disappointing and downright shameful.
Sam Prouty
Midtown
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.