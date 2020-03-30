Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Bill Bresnahan, center, practices his putting with other golfers while waiting to tee off at hole one of Dell Urich Course at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson, Ariz., on March 23, 2020. Golf is increasingly becoming more popular due to the urged “Social Distance” because of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Social distancing

for golfers not an issue

If I believed that playing golf was a health risk for COVID-19, I would fully support the closure of golf courses.

However, I do not believe that to be true. Being outdoors, whether hiking a trail or walking a golf course, is one of the best things we can do right now. That means getting exercise, breathing fresh air and embracing the calm that nature offers.

Golf is not a sport involving body contact or even closeness. When one hits a shot, other golfers are far away. Regarding proximity in a cart: it could be mandated that either the golfer walks or one golfer per cart. That would solve social-distancing concerns.

Golf courses impact three people in my immediate family: One is employed at a golf course, one competes in the sport and my newly retired husband finds much enjoyment and exercise on the golf course. I would hate to see this taken away from them and from so many others when the benefits associated with golf are great.

Colleen Werbylo

Midtown

Travel industry needs relief today

Travel and tourism is an essential part of the Tucson economy. This sector generates more than $1.8 billion and supports more than 40,000 employees. The COVID-19 crisis has brought travel into Tucson to a halt, leaving local businesses in peril.

At Simpleview, we employ 400 people who service mission-critical software and digital marketing platforms to nearly 1,000 destination marketing organizations. These organizations, including Visit Tucson, connect travelers to local hotels, attractions, events and restaurants, all of which will have a difficult time weathering this storm without serious financial support.

The U.S. Travel Association has called on Washington to establish a fund to keep workers employed, provide liquidity for travel businesses and bulk up the Small Business Administration loan program. Congress must act to ensure this industry and its workers can sustain themselves.

Please join me in soliciting Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Raúl Grijalva for legislation to support the tourism industry and our small business.

Ryan George, CEO, Simpleview

Oro Valley

Lack of test kits

incomprehensible

South Korea has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic in a very aggressive way with very effective results. South Korea’s foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, is quoted: “Testing is central” to the outbreak response “because that leads to early detection. It minimizes further spread. And it allows health authorities to quickly isolate and treat those found with the virus.” Exactly!

So what is going on here locally, statewide, nationally regarding testing? Close to nothing! Testing should be our No. 1 priority to get a handle on how limited or widespread this pandemic is. Everyone should be tested and the results analyzed. Then we will have actionable data we can use to make critical decisions to move forward.

We need testing equipment and communitywide tests, stat! Why haven’t test kits been provided on the scale that they are needed?

Pat Madea

Northwest side

Call off health expo

at the DoubleTree

My husband is scheduled to be a practitioner at the upcoming Health and Wellness Expo at the Reid Park DoubleTree hotel on April 18. We were appalled to hear that the expo will take place.

Of course, the creators have their money, but if practitioners attend, they are at risk. If attendees attend, and they won’t, they are put at risk. We would love to have met new patients at this event, but if it takes place, there will be few, if any, attendees and lots of practitioners will get sick.

What are they thinking in holding this event with a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and especially in Pima County? I implore them to reconsider and postpone this event.

Jackie Sinatra

Northwest side

Concerned about COVID-19?

