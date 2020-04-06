Letters to the Editor

Leadership vacuum
during a serious time
It is true that we only have one president at a time, and for this reason alone every occupant deserves at least a minimal amount of deference.
However, it is amazing how the behaviors and words of Mr. Donald Trump continue to reveal such an alarming emptiness. Thankfully more capable leaders are stepping up around the country (and world) in our universities, governorships, moderate and liberal media, and some industries.
Rather than honorably leading and representing their country, the playbook of history’s most unsavory heads of state has always been to deny, attack, change the subject or play the victim. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Sound familiar?
This is a serious time. How different this COVID-19 crisis would be right now if we had a leader whose character was sufficient to enable him to make wise decisions after attentively listening to and being educated by medical experts.
Ron Rude
West side
Hard choices ahead; talk with your loved ones
Re: the March 31 opinion “Public education vital regarding hard choices hospitals might make.”
Many thanks for Drs. Wenger and Shapiro’s urgent submission pointing out that triaging dying patients is not a duty limited to times of pandemic or to doctors.
As they remind us, doctors know when death is imminent and further treatment useless. Yet families often cannot accept the inevitable and insist on continued interventions, despite their futility, despite even the dying patient’s stated desire to be allowed to die and despite the pressing need of others still capable of benefiting from those interventions.
We are each responsible for our lives. Let us be explicitly clear with our loved ones: if my life cannot be saved with dignity, if you love me, if you respect me, do not prolong my dying. Let someone else live.
Regula Case
Midtown
Furloughs at Star
are appalling
I am appalled that the Daily Star’s bosses are furloughing or cutting back staff at a time like this. We rely on the newspaper to give us in-depth news and not just the sound bites and endlessly repeated photos on TV. The staff has been doing a remarkable job with reporting all they can during a time when all of us need to stay far apart. During times of disaster, the newspapers have always been right there reporting no matter what.
What has happened to the thought that the public needs to know? Are the owners only concerned with profits and no longer care whether they report actual happenings and advice? We have two people in our household. One gets the print version and the other gets the digital one. One likes to do the crossword puzzles and the other can’t read the regular size print any more. Now, will we get hardly any news at all?
Bette Richards
Northwest side
Richard Elías
will be missed
Re: the April 1 submission “Remembering Richard Elías, lifelong friend and humble warrior.”
Thank you for your profound words. Tucson lost one of his/her sons. It’s going to take some time before I can remember Richard with happiness in my heart.
Herminia Cubillos
Midtown
Asymptomatic carriers are the real worry
One of the first things we learned about the coronavirus was that many of those infected exhibit no symptoms at all. So, what did we decide to do about it? At the advice of our medical experts we decided to ignore that fact. We were told that only people with symptoms should be tested.
Now we have a rapidly expanding number of cases and we have no idea who may be spreading the disease. It’s very possible that anyone of us may be a carrier, but for some reason that doesn’t seem important to doctors because they have been trained to treat symptoms.
George Metz
Downtown
