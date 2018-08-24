I fell in love with Oro Valley during a vacation in the mid-90s. It wasn’t long before we built our second home here and I vowed I would one day live here as a full-time resident.
Six years ago, my dream came true… but the reality is that the Oro Valley of the ‘90s is not the Oro Valley of today. And, in my opinion, it is a town that is all the better over time and much more progressive.
Did you know that less than 30 percent of our current population is over 65? I was surprised by this statistic. We are now a thriving town and, of course, people are flocking here. Why wouldn’t they? Nearby jobs have become plentiful, we have great schools, we enjoy the highest level of safety in Arizona, we have a well-educated population and we have the convenience of nearby business and stores without any significant commute.
We have mountain beauty and clean air and 100 years of water, and our cost of living is far below some other areas of Tucson and certainly greater Phoenix. The town’s maintenance of common areas is superb, and yes, because we have families and children, we finally have a community center — at last!
The decision to buy the property which now houses our community center was a good one. Why? It was an opportunity to buy a 324-acre property with a facility for a bargain low price ($1 million) interest-free over three years.
OK, the maintenance of the golf facilities has become a key issue, but we need to recognize that this was an all or nothing deal and our incumbent council members are working through what was a five-year projected loss to now a three-year breakeven! And the utilization of the center is increasing. Between 8,700 to 9,500 residents (averages of summer and winter) scan-in per month. Close to 700 kids were enrolled in summer camp!
Did you know that the community center represents only 5 percent of the town’s budget? What are people raging about? I really don’t know. By the way, none of the challengers for council would close the center! I guess it must have been a good decision after all.