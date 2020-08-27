Local Doctor: COVID stinks, so try to savor the little things

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Early on in the pandemic, we were united by a clear common goal — beat the virus. We were scared and facing an unknown, but we were up to the challenge. Now, however, it feels like we are in an endless battle. The invisible enemy seems to be everywhere and nowhere at the same time.
As a nation, we are emotionally exhausted. As with any drawn-out battle, fears and personal prejudices are magnified, and things become confusing. Many of us find ourselves demoralized, and it is hard to see an end in sight. Hope for a quick and effective vaccine seems premature.
In the meantime, the debate about reopening schools is on. With parents needing to work, and with kids at risk of spreading the virus to their families (or falling ill themselves, every parent’s worst nightmare), it seems as if there are no clear answers.
So what do we do with all of this? I have asked many people. No one has the answer. I don’t either, because there isn’t one. The overall sentiment I hear from nearly everyone is, “This sucks!” It’s not a very professional term, but it sure does resonate.
With so much out of our control, I have become introspective, which has led me to a place of increasing clarity about what life is about, and what I want out of it. Life gave us lemons in 2020. So what does lemonade taste like during a pandemic?
I’ll share just a couple of the insights I have personally discovered that are helping me make the most of the moment.
I have gone swimming almost every day with my 7-year-old son, even if only for 10 minutes. Hearing him laugh and splash has been good medicine for the soul.
Sipping coffee in the morning before work, while it is still (sort of) cool, I have been very pleasantly surprised to see that several hummingbirds have taken up residence in my backyard. My silver hair must look like nesting material because they fly close by.
I could share more little experiences, but the point I am making is while work is hectic and the world is in chaos, home life has become my refuge. I have allowed myself to refocus on what is most important in life.
So what is more important? The rat race or making the most of the 10 years I have left until my son turns 18? Life is short and precious, so why waste a single moment?
Yes, COVID-19 sucks. It really does. But I invite you — my friends and my community — to take the time to refocus on what is most important to you in this life. Be thankful for the little things.
Even though this year sucks, and the battle against COVID-19 is far from over, we have the power to choose where to focus our attention. Take time for yourself to rest and heal.
Dr. Clifford Martin, M.D., MBA, DTM&H, is the chief of staff at TMC HealthCare.
