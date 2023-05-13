The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Re: the May 9 article “Tucson, TEP zero in on clean energy.”

I thought that basketball player recruiting and letters of intent were over for the season, but then I saw an article in the Star the other day that said that TEP and the City had signed a Letter of Intent, not to play basketball but for more clean energy for City operations and a few other things.

Not to beat up the sports metaphor too much, but isn’t this sorta like those kids signing up to play at the U of A? If they want to change their mind later, they just do and head off elsewhere, letter or no letter. My point is a Letter of Intent ain’t much.

This is a good first step, but it’s a baby step at best! What we need is for TEP to now step up a lot more in support of the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

Gee, TEP did “commit to negotiate in good faith … one or more definitive agreements whatever those are.”

And sure, TEP did also “commit to work together … toward the deployment of electricity-related projects …” such as distributed energy resources like rooftop solar (this is change in the right direction!), EV infrastructure, electrifying city fleets and “nature-based solutions.”

All this is great, but where’s the skin in the game? Where’s the TEP shareholder cash? Where’s the offer to donate solar panels to low-income Tucsonans to put on their roofs? Where’s the help for making Tucson’s old houses more energy efficient so people don’t freeze in the winter, broil in the summer and still have unaffordably high electric bills? Where’s the commitment to provide solar and backup batteries for City water pumping to get us water in the event of a climate emergency? How about funding some real resilience centers on the south side?

TEP was happy to support the Prop 412 proposal that all of us pay an extra 0.75% of TEP revenues for undergrounding and a bit for the climate plan. How about if TEP ponies up 1% of its revenues every year for the life of the franchise agreement to support the climate plan? And not passing it off on us, but on their shareholders?

Just for the sake of discussion, Xcel in Colorado has a franchise agreement with the City of Boulder where that utility committed to spending 1% of its annual revenues for undergrounding power lines! How about that TEP?

When some of these things happen, we’ll know what TEP’s true intent is. Not in a namby-pamby letter, but in an annual climate plan bank account deposit and a bunch of newly solarized and climate-proofed homes. Then we’ll celebrate their good intent, not before.