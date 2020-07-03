Local Opinion: 3 months after becoming ill with COVID-19, I am still recovering

FILE — In this March 26, 2020 file photo a member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center COVID-19 testing team calls in the next patient in line in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Having access to quick coronavirus test results will play an important role in resuming sporting events, keeping factories and businesses open, and returning to school in the fall. But an Associated Press survey of selected states found it’s still taking days in some cases for results to come back despite an increase in the availability of testing across the U.S. Public health experts say testing delays present a major hurdle to reducing infections. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)