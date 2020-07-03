Local Opinion: 3 months after becoming ill with COVID-19, I am still recovering
FILE — In this March 26, 2020 file photo a member of the Brooklyn Hospital Center COVID-19 testing team calls in the next patient in line in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Having access to quick coronavirus test results will play an important role in resuming sporting events, keeping factories and businesses open, and returning to school in the fall. But an Associated Press survey of selected states found it’s still taking days in some cases for results to come back despite an increase in the availability of testing across the U.S. Public health experts say testing delays present a major hurdle to reducing infections. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

 Mary Altaffer

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On June 24, a city councilman in Scottsdale stepped up to the microphone, put on a mask and then pulled it off with the comment “I can’t breathe.” Folks in the audience laughed and cheered. Perhaps he meant it as a joke. However, as a nurse, an academic and a COVID-19 survivor who still has trouble breathing, you will have to forgive me if I don’t laugh. What I have experienced is no joke.

On March 17, I became very ill with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, loss of taste, headache, muscular pain and fatigue. In the ER, I was given medication for nausea and discharged with a diagnosis of fatigue. Between March 17-23, I quit eating and could barely keep down water. I was confused, couldn’t concentrate. My mouth had a metallic taste. My heart and respiratory rates were high. My muscles ached. I had no strength and was extremely fatigued, even after a full night’s rest. I started having night sweats. I was becoming depressed.

On March 23, I was screened in a hospital parking lot for COVID-19 and told to return home and quarantine. On March 26 I was notified my test was positive. Between March 26-31, my symptoms got worse. I now had a nonproductive cough, chest tightness, and my oxygen saturation was dropping. I was able to hold down water, but my food intake was minimal.

On the night of March 31, I went back to the ER. At that point, I was afraid; afraid of being intubated. I didn’t want to be that sick. I was placed in an isolation room where a nurse cared for me. She completed medical interventions, shared comforting words of encouragement, radiated smiles (through her eyes), and listened to my fears and concerns. I had multilobar pneumonia and my lab tests were abnormal. However, my oxygen saturation was normal on supplemental oxygen, so a hospital admission wasn’t warranted. I was discharged with antibiotics and an inhaler. I was to quarantine and follow up with my primary care provider. My health continued to deteriorate. The inhalers and antibiotics didn’t work. I had dropped 15 pounds. I was losing hope. My symptoms were worse than ever. I was losing my will to live.

On April 1, I made sure everything was in order. I wrote a short letter to my family and disclosed my wishes. I had no plans to return to the ER. Between April 1 and May 18, I talked to God and worked with my doctor and family to reverse the damage on my body. On May 19, my COVID-19 test came back negative. I beat it.

However, three months after becoming ill, I am still recovering. I have thought a lot about others who get the disease.

I am blessed to have family, friends and colleagues who offered their love and support. I have a strong relationship with my doctor. My husband and I have the means to buy medications and supplies. I have reliable transportation. Without all of these, I may not have done as well. I worry about those who are not similarly blessed.

On reading about the events in Scottsdale, I was outraged and compelled to share my experience. There are still those who do not seem to fully comprehend the virus’s unpredictability and destructive capacity; those who feel putting others at risk is a noble act of independence.

However, let me assure you, there is nothing noble about COVID-19. The virus is not a joke. Its effects are devastating and long-lasting. As a registered nurse and human being, I share my experience as a cautionary tale.

Evangeline Marie Ortiz-Dowling, Ph.D., MSN-Ed, RN is a clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona, College of Nursing.

Concerned about COVID-19?

