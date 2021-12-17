Local Opinion: 77 years of Christmas memories

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
This year will be my 77th Christmas, and may be my last — given health issues — so I thought this would be a good time to reflect on what Christmas means to me.
In my earliest memories, I am sitting on my bed and looking out the window at the dark December sky, searching for the Star of Bethlehem. I had heard that the animals speak on Christmas Eve and I so desperately wanted to talk to my cat.
When I worked in New York City, one of my fondest memories is walking to Rockefeller Center to see the lighting of the tree, before catching the subway to go home. In those days, crowds gathered, carols were sung, some dignitary pushed the button, and a miracle happened. It was a short but heartwarming experience. It was a very special feeling in the crowds those days. People going home after a long day’s work, tired and rushed, pausing to see this beautiful ceremony and joining their fellow commuters for a moment of joy. Wish it was still like that…too much fuss and fanfare nowadays.
The years passed quickly. I married — who else? — Santa Claus! In 1968, we both worked for IBM in New York, when they used to throw extravagant holiday parties for employees and their families with food, entertainment, gifts and a surprise visit from a special guest.
Ted volunteered to play Santa. Three of those affairs stand out in my mind. The first was when Santa strode out on stage, ringing bells and proclaiming ho ho ho to the delight of the children. He promised the kids that if they were good, he’d give them snow for Christmas. It starting snowing that afternoon, and the city experienced a blizzard. Schools were closed, subways and buses ceased to run.
The second one happened when my manager, who knew Ted was going to be Santa, requested that when his young daughter sat on Santa’s lap and requested a specific doll, he would promise that if she were good, she’d get her doll. That little girl believed in Santa for many, many years!
The third time happened when we had several children of our own at one party, and Dad excused himself because he had to help with the party. When it came time for our kids to see Santa and have their picture taken with him, they were upset because Daddy wasn’t there. Little did they know that Daddy was right behind them! That is one of my favorite pictures!
When we were transferred to Arizona, Ted continued his gig. IBM no longer threw lavish parties. There were smaller gatherings with punch and cookies, candy canes and a mariachi group for entertainment. But the one constant was Santa Claus, who never promised snow in Tucson!
Santa was recruited to appear at local schools, churches, assisted living homes, now joined by Mrs. Claus, and being Santa for our grandchildren.
COVID brought an end to even these gatherings and Santa hung up his suit, dusted off his boots and polished his bells.
This year, I did not have the stamina to decorate. We set up a small, pre-lit, 4’ tree with no ornaments, just the lights, and our old, several-times-mended Nativity set in front of the tree. There is a wreath on the door, an old one made from pine cones from our last Christmas in New York, and a plastic cutout of Jesus, Mar, and Joseph with solar lights out front. That’s all I could manage.
Maybe I’ll be lucky enough to celebrate a 78th Christmas, but if not, I’ll always have these memories, and you can bet your bottom dollar, I’ll be watching for the Star of Bethlehem, and listening for the animals to speak.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
Valerie Golembiewski is a wife, mother, grandmother and Tucson resident since 1979.