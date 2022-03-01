Local Opinion: A baseball fan's lament

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The outlook wasn’t brilliant on that cold December day:
The owners locked the players out, so much to their dismay.
And when the camps were shuttered to the sport’s eternal shame,
A pall-like silence fell upon the patrons of the game.
A straggling few got up to go in deep despair. The rest
Clung to the hope that springs eternal in the human breast;
They thought, “If only saner minds could get at that a whack—
We’d put up even money now, that Baseball’d soon be back.”
A week went by, and then another—they hardly ever met!
To craft a new accord, to end the looming threat
That fans would be abandoned, their loyalty presumed
By baseball brass, their motives crass, by profits all-consumed.
The news was not of progress, as neither side would budge,
Their distrust all too palpable as each side bore its grudge.
Inch by inch they crept along, their chasm wide and deep,
While prospects of the game’s return were growing ever steep.
But Manfred offered nothing; his bosses held the line,
Proposing only to preserve that precious dollar sign.
So upon that stricken multitude grim melancholy sat,
For there seemed but little chance our game would soon be coming back.
Though players in the upper ranks rake in a lot of dough,
Others play for peanuts as they scrap to reach The Show.
“Spread the wealth to younger guys,” the players plead these days,
“And stop the teams from tanking and manipulating ways!”
They decimated minor leagues if just to save a buck
And fans in smaller cities were simply out of luck.
“And let’s expand the playoffs!” cry those selfsame CEOs;
“And splash upon those uniforms more ads and brash logos!”
And high above the gath’ring clouds where baseball’s legends dwell
The Babe cries out in agony while Ty Cobb raises hell.
“They’ve ruin’d the game we love; they’ve stol’n all its flair.
In the time it takes for just one game we’d surely play a pair!”
As grim men haggle endlessly o’er details of the deal,
The chance the season starts on time is ever more unreal.
A spring without the crack of bat, the pop of ball in glove
Is torture for us rabid fans without the game we love.
Then from five million throats and more there rose a lusty yell;
It rumbled through the valley, it rattled in the dell;
It echoed through the grandstand and to the warning track;
“It’s time to end this fruitless yack and bring our Baseball back!”
And who will save the game we love? Who will set them straight?
Who will be the hero who will steer them from dire fate?
And what of us long-suff’ring fans abused like jilted lovers?
Will we like sheep return to parks when all the arguing’s over?
Ten million eyes were on them as they persisted in the fray;
Five million tongues booed them when they canceled Op’ning Day!
And when the haughty owners ground the players to their hip,
Defiance flashed in this fan’s eye, a sneer curled this fan’s lip.
When at last the leather-covered sphere comes hurtling through the air,
What if the stands are empty, the fans no longer there?
What if, when cooler heads prevail, the fans don’t fill the parks?
A fitting payback, so I say, for heartless baseball sharks!
“Kill them! Kill the baseball lords!” the jilted fans were tweeting
From outside of the conference room where warring sides were meeting.
“End the impasse, heedless dopes, just use your common sense;
The time is done for dashing hopes, so let the games commence!”
But Manfred pounds the table as he offers nothing new,
Just platitudes and tiresome rhetoric in lieu
Of compromise. While in response the players yield an inch,
It offers little succor to the owner’s Mr. Grinch.
Oh, somewhere in this favored land the sun is shining bright,
The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light;
And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout,
But there is no joy in Mudville—mighty Baseball has struck out.
Arthur D. Hittner is a retired attorney and writer. Formerly co-owner of a minor league baseball team, he’s written an award-winning biography on Honus Wagner and five novels, including “Four-Finger Singer and His Late Wife, Kate: A Novel of Life, Death and Baseball.” He lives in Oro Valley.