Local Opinion: A beautiful noise was all we had

I did not know their politics; I did not see their faces or know their races. All I saw, that horrifying first COVID-19 spring in 2020, were their arms outside Bronx apartment windows banging pots and pans. And I heard their voices. They were cheering everyone on, telling us to keep going and fight the enemy virus, to live. Every night at 7 p.m. that spring this happened in my Bronx neighborhood.
I could not join them. I had just been released from a Manhattan hospital’s COVID quarantine ward and was desperately trying to regain the 12 pounds I had lost during my bout with the virus. I was so weak I could barely eat and so congested I could barely breathe. Yet, every night when this beautiful noise rose up in my beloved Bronx, I wrapped a blanket around my skeletal frame and made my way to the terrace. All I could do was drink in their voices and spirits and pray they would urge me on to see my children and grandchildren again and make my move back home to Tucson the following November.
That spring the New York Post had a front page story and picture that is burned in my memory forever. At that time, according to the statistics published in the Post each week, approximately 5,400 New York City residents were dying of the virus each month; approximately 1,350 per week.
The front page picture showed mass burials at Potter’s Field, also known as Hart’s Island, as the dead had nowhere to be stored. The city had run out of refrigerated vans that had served as makeshift morgues. Many of the bodies that weren’t buried in mass graves had to be burned. There were no funerals, no ceremonial farewells. New York City was cut off because of our high infection and death rates. We were in a lockdown; nothing in, nothing out. Groceries were difficult to find. We were breathing shared air in our apartment buildings. Some buildings in the Bronx were called Towers of Death, another front page picture and story. Death was all around us, and we were a sinking ship without a lifeboat.
And then, the miracle of that beautiful noise each night at 7 p.m. No church choir or organist could have produced a more celestial serenade. As the nights passed, and I became stronger, I didn’t need my blanket tightly wrapped around me. My arms were free. And I also got out my biggest pots and pans and joined my Bronx brethren in this serenade of life, this beautiful noise of survival. It was all we had, and it was enough.
Papagapitos is a 74-year-old retired teacher and the author of four books. She lives on the northwest side of Tucson. In November 2020, she moved back to Tucson after 47 years in New York City.