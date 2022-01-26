 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Opinion: A beautiful noise was all we had

Local Opinion: A beautiful noise was all we had

Karen Papagapitos

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I did not know their politics; I did not see their faces or know their races. All I saw, that horrifying first COVID-19 spring in 2020, were their arms outside Bronx apartment windows banging pots and pans. And I heard their voices. They were cheering everyone on, telling us to keep going and fight the enemy virus, to live. Every night at 7 p.m. that spring this happened in my Bronx neighborhood.

I could not join them. I had just been released from a Manhattan hospital’s COVID quarantine ward and was desperately trying to regain the 12 pounds I had lost during my bout with the virus. I was so weak I could barely eat and so congested I could barely breathe. Yet, every night when this beautiful noise rose up in my beloved Bronx, I wrapped a blanket around my skeletal frame and made my way to the terrace. All I could do was drink in their voices and spirits and pray they would urge me on to see my children and grandchildren again and make my move back home to Tucson the following November.

That spring the New York Post had a front page story and picture that is burned in my memory forever. At that time, according to the statistics published in the Post each week, approximately 5,400 New York City residents were dying of the virus each month; approximately 1,350 per week.

The front page picture showed mass burials at Potter’s Field, also known as Hart’s Island, as the dead had nowhere to be stored. The city had run out of refrigerated vans that had served as makeshift morgues. Many of the bodies that weren’t buried in mass graves had to be burned. There were no funerals, no ceremonial farewells. New York City was cut off because of our high infection and death rates. We were in a lockdown; nothing in, nothing out. Groceries were difficult to find. We were breathing shared air in our apartment buildings. Some buildings in the Bronx were called Towers of Death, another front page picture and story. Death was all around us, and we were a sinking ship without a lifeboat.

And then, the miracle of that beautiful noise each night at 7 p.m. No church choir or organist could have produced a more celestial serenade. As the nights passed, and I became stronger, I didn’t need my blanket tightly wrapped around me. My arms were free. And I also got out my biggest pots and pans and joined my Bronx brethren in this serenade of life, this beautiful noise of survival. It was all we had, and it was enough.

Papagapitos is a 74-year-old retired teacher and the author of four books. She lives on the northwest side of Tucson. In November 2020, she moved back to Tucson after 47 years in New York City.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Christy: A Tucson-free RTA, why not?
Local Editorials and Opinion

Steve Christy: A Tucson-free RTA, why not?

OPINION: "With fabricated and melodramatic outrage, Mayor and Council intend to disrupt and undo all things RTA. The RTA’s jurisdictional members have twisted themselves up into pretzels trying to reach accommodation with the city, all with no success," writes Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy. 

Arizona Opinion: What would Rose do? Senior home sharing helps fight homelessness
Local Editorials and Opinion

Arizona Opinion: What would Rose do? Senior home sharing helps fight homelessness

OPINION: "In honoring the passing of the incomparable Betty White, we remember that home sharing is not a new concept. White’s popular 80’s sit-com "Golden Girls" was based on four older women (including a mother-daughter pair) who share one house to reduce living costs. In the show, this arrangement created a unique opportunity for the ‘girls’ to share experiences and build a stronger connection to each other. It can work that way in real life also," writes Tom Simplot, director of the Arizona Department of Housing.

Local Opinion: Praise school board members for doing what is good for students
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Praise school board members for doing what is good for students

OPINION: "School board members are true servant leaders. They are unpaid volunteers devoting countless hours to their role, including training, meetings and studying agenda packets. They understand the uniqueness of their position in that they are nonpartisan and represent all stakeholders living in the district. Rarely do they view their position as a springboard to higher political office," writes Nicholas Clement, former superintendent of the Flowing Wells Unified School District. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: City roadways need modernization not expansion

  • Updated

OPINION: "This should be a no-brainer, so what’s the problem? Some members of the RTA board are hesitant to change the scope of the First Avenue project. They appear to want Tucson to build a six-lane roadway because it was the project scope promised in the 2006 plan and the RTA must do what was promised no matter the need or the cost. Decisions by the RTA Board should be made based on facts and data, not out of fear of public perceptions and long ago promises," write Tucsonans Ruth Reiman and Jane Evans. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News