Local Opinion: A better way to cut taxes

Concerned that Arizona has more money than it needs, Republican legislators on the House Ways and Means Committee want an across-the-board cut in the state’s income tax rates. I’d much rather see that “unneeded” money go to funding preschools. But if the legislators are determined to cut income taxes, then I’d like to propose a more efficient way to do it: create an Arizona Earned Income Tax Credit.
Only the working poor — men and women who earn wages or salaries — are eligible for the EITC, thus the title “earned income tax credit.”
Many Arizonans may not be familiar with the concept of an EITC. The federal EITC, started in 1975, has come to be widely acknowledged as one of the nation’s most effective anti-poverty programs. In 2015, the federal EITC lifted 6.5 million people out of poverty, including 3.3 million children, according to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
In 2019, about 559,000 Arizona families each received an average of $2,593 from the federal EITC, for a total of $1.4 billion, according to the IRS. The recipients are mostly single mothers working at low-paying jobs.
The EITC provides a tax credit based on the income and size of the family. Significantly, it generally is “refundable,” meaning that if the credit is greater than a family’s income tax liability, then the government sends them a check for the difference. As a family’s income rises, the tax credit decreases until it is phased out.
Because they need the money to meet basic needs, Arizona recipients generally have spent that $1.4 billion in federal payments primarily on durable goods and services. In doing so, they provide a significant economic boost to businesses throughout the state. It’s easy to understand why many of the nation’s cities and towns look to the EITC to provide a powerful stimulus to their economies in addition to helping the poor.
Consequently, 30 states have adopted an EITC to piggyback onto the federal tax credit. Generally, states set their tax credits as a percentage of the federal tax credit. Arizona, however, has not passed an EITC.
While some people are concerned that such programs create dependency among the poor on government assistance, research has shown the opposite to be true:
• The EITC has provided an incentive for people to leave welfare for work.
• Lifting low-income families’ income when a child is young not only improves the child’s immediate well-being, but it also results in better health, more schooling, more hours worked, and higher wages — and higher tax payments — in adulthood.
Arizona has one of the nation’s highest poverty rates — Census Bureau figures show it had the 10th-highest three-year average poverty rate from 2016 to 2018. So it would make sense to put the state’s “unneeded” revenue into reducing poverty.
An EITC would help the working needy, and it would provide a significant boost to Arizona’s economy. However, an across-the-board tax cut would go primarily to the affluent, and thus do little to reduce poverty. Moreover, because the affluent would tend to save their tax cut windfall, it would do less to stimulate the economy. Thus, an across-the-board tax cut cannot match an EITC for efficiency.
Jim Kiser is a retired editorial page editor for the Arizona Daily Star. He has worked on poverty and inequality issues the past three years.