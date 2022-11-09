Local Opinion: A crisis of hope?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

During a recent conversation that discussed, amongst other things, climate change, nuclear war potential, interest rates, recession, and other recent world events, a friend made a rather disturbing statement describing how he would ride out “The crisis of the next decades.” Decades. Plural.

That really struck me. Sure, one would be a fool to believe the world is on solid ground right now with rainbows and sunshine forever, but to be so hopeless that one cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel? I had not considered this world view.

I for one, do not share my friend’s assessment. Climate change is a problem, yes, but not one that cannot be solved, and if not solved, then at least dealt with. The façade of the Russian military juggernaut has been destroyed once and for all. The West need only navigate the next few months without provoking nuclear war and the threat of Russia is gone for the foreseeable future. Economists who just a few years ago proclaimed China a rising power soon to dominate the world now openly wonder if it will ever pass the U.S. in GDP. The dollar is as practically strong as it has ever been in my lifetime. Yes, a deepening recession is likely coming, but no recession in modern times has lasted “decades.”

Still, I find my friend’s assessment to be popular amongst my Gen Z peers. Why?

Perhaps my generation is particularly prone to panic at the first sign of trouble. The ever-present threat of nuclear Armageddon between the Soviet Union and the United States is a distant history lesson taught in school. The fear of terrorism after 9/11 exists only in the very depths of our earliest childhood memories. The financial turmoil of the sub-prime mortgage crisis is a distant experience that occurred before we were old enough to understand financial matters. For most of Generation Z’s most formative years, times have been objectively good.

Perhaps this limited frame of reference partly explains why my friend had such a despairing view. Perhaps he had other reasons. People have a perverse attraction to bad news and in today’s digital world, bad news has become easier and easier to access. No group is quite as vulnerable to its influence than the digital natives of Gen Z.

So, everyone must work hard to counter this. Good news is there, in plain sight, for everyone to see. It is up to the group to acknowledge it, it is up to the individual to act on its boundless possibilities, and it is up to all of us to ensure that no one is so overcome by the bad that they are blinded to the good forever.