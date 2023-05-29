The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every Memorial Day, my husband and I toast the lost ones and imagine each one abiding in a star we point out to each other. It’s lucky there are so many stars above because we have too many people to remember.

My father, a WWII bomber pilot, was shot down and killed right before the end of the war. I was two. A hero, he stayed with the plane while all his crew got out except one. So, of course, I honor him. And I don’t know how we could have avoided joining the war to stop Hitler.

But I do not honor war.

My grandfather was a Colonel in the infantry in WWI. I cannot imagine the memories he lived with afterward and wonder at the gentleness I received from him. So, even though he survived war, I honor him on Memorial Day.

But I cannot honor war.

My husband was a fighter pilot in Vietnam and flew 234 missions. His response has been to tell stories of survival, humor, resilience, and brotherhood. Forever a Marine, he re-framed an unwinnable war by saving as many of his brothers as possible. I honor him. And I have intimate experience with his struggles with PTSD.

And so, I cannot honor war. I believe violence begets violence. On one hand, I honor our support of the oppressed in the world and our resistance against brutal dictators. Ukraine comes to mind. Sometimes, war seems to be inevitable. And on the other hand, I cannot honor war.

This Memorial Day I’ll not only be remembering those who fought in big wars, but also those lost in smaller ones. Like my friend Carlos, who was shot and killed in a neighborhood dispute in Tucson. The shooter, angry about losing a court battle over a property line, was undoubtedly full of rage he could not control. He lost the internal war we all fight between the anger that is human and the love for life that is also human. As a result, he killed a beautiful man, wounded two of his nephews, changed a whole extended family forever, and escaped responsibility by shooting himself.

Don’t you wish this dramatic, heavy story were unusual? It appeared in our local news only for a day. These stories have become so commonplace that our heads and hearts are spinning.

What is your response? What wish or prayer would you offer to a star representing a victim of a senseless shooting? And what do you think the world can do about it?

It’s complicated, but I believe there will only be a sea change when there is a change of heart. When enough hearts open, our natural anger is balanced by love. When our fears become conscious and are balanced by the heart’s knowledge that life is sacred. Our inner wars will be resolved when we are able to teach each other how to be both human and non-violent.

I have a positive suggestion for opening the heart. As a spiritual mentor and also a student of heart rhythm meditation, I can vouch for learning to form a coherence between our breath and our heartbeat. The peace that comes from practices researched by HeartMath and taught at the Institute of Applied Meditation on the Heart has helped me progress in living a non-violent life.

I’ve just turned 80 and am a mother of two, grandmother of five, and will become a great-grandmother this summer. In addition to being full of gratitude, I feel heartbroken that these young ones are growing up in a country full of guns, school shootings and violent discord.

So this Memorial Day, I will look to the stars to honor all those who have fallen in big wars and smaller ones and offer prayers for peace, at last.

Will you join me?