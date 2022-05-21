Local Opinion: A historic view of abortion in Arizona

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The apparent pending demise of Roe v. Wade means the long-ago Arizona experience of Dr. Rosa Goodrich Boido once again becomes illuminating. In 1918, convicted of performing an abortion, she was sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Before the 1860s, abortions done before a woman first felt a fetus move had been generally acceptable. By 1880, however, most states had banned even these procedures for various reasons. They included religious views, the all-male medical profession trying to discredit abortion-providing midwives, and European-Americans fearing they would be out-populated by a faster growing immigrant population.

For Arizona and other 19th-century U.S. territories, federal 1873 legislation had earlier banned both birth control and abortions. It outlawed “any article whatever, for the prevention of conception, or for causing unlawful abortion...”. Violators could receive up to five years of hard labor in prison.

The Arizona territorial legislature in 1901 also banned abortions, except in cases where it was needed to save the mother’s life. This law retained the five-year prison sentence and when Arizona became a state in 1912, the abortion prohibition was retained.

That was the situation when Dr. Rosa Boido was arrested in Phoenix in early 1918 and charged with performing an abortion for 15-year-old June Dora Juhl. Dr. Boido had previously lived in Tucson, where she was a Pima County leader in successfully working to enact a 1912 statewide suffrage initiative while also being active in the temperance movement.

After moving to Phoenix in 1913, she quickly became socially and politically prominent while also supporting a contentious ban on Arizona’s death penalty.

Despite her social status, Phoenix law enforcement came after Dr. Boido in 1918. Among the prosecution witnesses were Juhl’s 19-year-old lover, who was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony, and two government doctors who examined the girl after the alleged abortion took place.

Seating a jury in the case proved difficult because of all the publicity involved. Before he was impaneled, one juror even admitted he had already half formed an opinion. All 12 jurors were men, of course, because woman weren’t allowed on juries in Arizona until 1945.

Maricopa County Attorney Lynn M. Laney led the prosecution team and his star witness was Juhl. She outlined what had occurred and stated she had signed a fraudulent form provided by Dr. Boido that stated she: “had used an instrument on herself and had come to Dr. Boido for treatment.” Juhl additionally testified she felt no pain until examined by the two government doctors.

While those two doctors refuted that their examination had caused the expelling of the fetus, that was exactly the conclusion of a defense witness.

On the stand, Dr. Rosa Boido denied performing an abortion. Instead, she testified she had treated Juhl because she feared an infection could result from what the girl had done to herself.

The jury took seven hours to convict Dr. Boido, but suggested clemency, a request Judge Rawghlie C. Stanford ignored. Instead, he sentenced her to up to three years in the Florence state penitentiary.

Having been in jail since February 1918, Dr. Boido would be released in June. The state’s Attorney General, Wiley E. Jones, explained that the summertime prison conditions were “hardly livable,” so women were usually paroled.

Out of prison, Dr. Boido was still hounded by the Arizona press and politicians. Some newspapers blasted her release while Laney proudly pointed to her conviction in his successful 1918 re-election campaign.

In her 2012 book, “Pregnancy, Motherhood, and Choice in Twentieth-Century Arizona,” Mary S. Melcher writes of the pre-Roe era: “In Arizona and throughout the nation, abortion was illegal but underground and seldom prosecuted unless it resulted in a woman’s death.”

As the experience of Dr. Rosa Goodrich Boido shows, that general rule had some notable exceptions.

David Devine has written about the history of Tucson and southern Arizona, including three books, seven monographs, and numerous newspaper stories since 1995.

