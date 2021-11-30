Local Opinion: A humble legacy

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Upon my Mother’s passing, I reflect, as I’m sure most of us do. The brain is pre-wired to prioritize the negative as we have evolved to know where the leopard was and not where it was not. These times, though, allow a special time to reflect upon the positive. No one is perfect, but my mom seems to have been pretty good.
She was 92, which is a less amazing feat in this country and at this time. The people who had grown up as my mother did are part of a cohort that is living longer than any in human history. She had a relative who stood at Lexington and married a man who stood on Oahu on Dec. 7th. Her cohort put an end to a cyclical dependence on warfare that continues to diminish today.
Born in 1929, she lived through a Great Depression that ended with four years of worldwide war. She bared two miscarriages and four C-sections in the 1950’s to produce a sizable family that would spread widely across this country. At 5 foot 2 inches, she was a force to be reckoned with, though her kindly demeanor camouflaged her subtle will.
She spent her teaching career, as my father did, teaching socioeconomically challenged populations of school children. A colleague of mine who had been in her classroom as a third grader at Roskruge Elementary gave me insight into my mom’s quiet effect. “She was known among the moms in the projects,” he said, “as someone who would get your kid to read.” That’s something.
Sadly, we are not the same as those who are mostly our grandparents. We’ve become more selfish and shorter sighted. We quibble over today, but plan less for generations to come.
My mother leaves us and I leave you, dear reader, with a challenge passed to me. Money, she would say, is a tool. It is less for you, then it is for those less fortunate and who come after. Use the tool wisely.
Save first, but spend wisely and with purpose. My mom would call that being frugal, but not stingy. Teaching young people to read and think builds a better society and a people that can handle our history, warts and all. Above all, understand that damage to one is damage to us all. Thus, civil rights are not just for one, but for all. Our Constitution begins with “We.”
She lived through 37% of America’s history. She would say to us about her childhood that we just couldn’t understand. Surely we can’t, though we must try. We truly don’t fully understand our founders and we certainly don’t understand the plight of women in our history. My mom was fully grown before general poverty and global warfare withdrew from our shores. I don’t see it as a stretch that we have had a better time of it.
Isaac Newton said once, long ago, that we all stand on the shoulders of giants. It seems that we do.
We live in a great country, but greatness is truly a neutral term. The greatness for one does not always match a great time for others. The beauty of us, as there is such beauty, comes when we strive to do better. No one is perfect, but that does not mean that we should not seek perfection. Education is a journey, not a destination, and this is true of perfection.
As time passes, my mother will not be remembered by history. This is true for most of us. She did her part. She succeeded and she failed, but mostly succeeded. She was humble, as she would wish for all of us to be. My mother spent her formative years raising a family of less-than-perfect children and teaching children disadvantaged within our society. Not a bad legacy.
Jim Sinex is a retired science teacher and a part-time voter advocate.