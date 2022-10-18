Local Opinion: A letter to parents from a schoolteacher

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Dear parents of American school children,

I’d sure like to focus on the kids who want to learn. Some days, it’s difficult to swim against the tide of students who won’t contribute to society, even if it just means capping their inconsiderate, disorderly behaviors in a classroom.

These are your children, not mine. I have them for about 180 days, up to seven hours a day, but now, in middle school, it’s much less. I cannot parent them in 50 minutes. That’s your job. You cannot dump the miscarriages of your life or indifferent parenting style onto my plate. You made decisions as an adult and continue to make them, and you must teach your children about making good choices — for themselves and for the good of all.

Some of your children are choosing a path that leads to no choice — where others are now in control because they forfeited their responsibilities and rights. They chose disruption and defiance of standards (academic and behavior) — without thinking about the eventual consequences. You were afraid to tell them “no,” “wait” or anything that would teach them constraint, patience or dignity. And now you want me to catch them up on these life skills. That’s your job.

It gets worse. You want me to allow them to continue to be disruptive, disrespectful, and selfish in society’s agreed-upon space to learn — public school. This is not home school, private tutoring or lying on the couch at home. This is an academic institution — a place where young people are taught a general education curriculum. It’s where other families send their children to learn, too. Your job as a parent is to teach your child self-control, promptness, the value of struggle and persistence, and the merits of education. I can only do so much.

Never was public education intended to be drop-in day care. You signed an agreement when you registered and enrolled your child to have them regularly attend. That’s what we agreed would afford them the best opportunity to learn reading, writing, math, science, even art, music and sports.

Disruptive students interfere with the learning of others who understand the value of education. Education leads to greater opportunities in life, expands a person, provides basic skills to make it in a modern world. Most know they must be able to read, understand and use math, follow directions, abide by rules. Parents of disruptive students would do well to put some thought and energy into this idea. In the meantime, draw some tight boundaries around your child who is interfering with our classroom learning.

“My child has a right to an education!” Join the club. So does mine, so does hers, as does his. We have a right to an orderly classroom taught by people who have been trained and appropriately certified. All students have a right to safety, to access the best the teacher has to offer. Students who come to learn have a right to be taught without disruption. They don’t come to school to have your child back-talk the teacher, throw things in a classroom, threaten assault or pretend they are on Comedy Central.

“Do something!” Like what? You’re the parent. “He won’t listen to me!” Do you think he’s listening to any adult on campus? These are longstanding and engrained patterns of behavior that you neglected to address because it’s exhausting, hard work being a parent. This isn’t Nick Cannon’s version of parenting. It’s nose to the grind, failing and trying again, creating good habits, breaking bad ones. And it’s your job.

Parents of American school children — please do right by them and the rest of us. Step up and be a parent. Be firm, fair, consistent. Do the basics so we can all have a functioning classroom.