The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Sen. Martha McSally,
I have always wished you good luck in your position. I hope that you will validate my trust and vote.
I implore you to not let the recent violence become a partisan issue, and that you take the lead in finding a solution. Please call out the president for his hateful rhetoric that is at the very least symptomatic, if not the cause, for the El Paso shooting. Condemnation means more than paying lip service, it means taking a stand with your vote. What happened in El Paso could have happened in Nogales, my wife’s hometown. There is no reason why this should happen when we have the wherewithal to stop this insanity.
I am a lifelong Republican, but the party has moved away from my views. I am a Mexican American man and the Republican Party that I joined valued me as an individual, not because of my skin color. I struggle to justify why I continue to align with the GOP, especially if the “base” of the party feels angered to the point of violence against my race and culture. I would like to think that the perpetrators are outliers, that they are crazy, or marginalized, though that impression wanes daily. Even if that were the case, that is no justification for non-action. We should have moved past this long ago.
I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
Wholesale confiscation is neither constitutional nor practical. The solution is also not more guns. It is morally bankrupt to suggest that video games cause gun violence. While I believe that the solutions to most problems start at home, there are times when the family is helpless to address issues beyond its control. The family is where we learn basic social mores, civility, and hard work.
I was the first in my family to graduate from college (Brown) and law school (Arizona). My family values do not compel me to condone a blind rubberstamping of any issue regarding the Second Amendment. It is not a political “third rail” to be in support of commonsense legislation — background checks, harsher penalties for hate crimes, age restrictions on the type of firearm one can acquire, proof of proficiency in gun safety as a prerequisite to ownership — these are some steps that should be taken to protect everyone.
I support stringent licenses for gun ownership, licenses that can be taken away at the first sign of danger and which mandate the relinquishment of firearms. I see no issue with putting the onus on the gun owner to petition the courts for reinstatement.
I support a Congressionally-created court for guns not unlike the Bankruptcy or Immigration Courts. We all live with the need to show credentials in much more mundane settings. We have lived with government compulsion in other areas like registering for the Selective Service. Such “intrusions” are harmless, and today, the stakes are too great.
Please do not tie any gun legislation to immigration. These are two discrete and unrelated subjects. These shootings are a homegrown problem.
I will be beyond disappointed should you choose to conflate these issues.
Any trade in a vote for gun legislation for immigration legislation is tantamount to a failure to address the racism at the root of these shootings, and is an endorsement of the jingoism which has metastasized within our failed immigration policies.
Thank you for your consideration. My vote hinges on how you choose to act. I look forward to seeing that you stand for what is right. If not for me, then for the safety of all innocents.