Local Opinion: A mock funeral for the right reasons

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I read, with deep revulsion, the Green Valley/Sahuarita Republican Club’s (also known as Stand-up 4 America) intention to hold a mock funeral — fake casket included — procession in front of the local Democratic headquarters. I find this stunt despicable. If it were in reverse I’ve no doubt that all hell would be raised by Republicans.
However, if you want to hold a funeral, give a eulogy, why not hold it for the 180,000 dead Americans from COVID-19, or the nearly 6 million who’ve been inflicted with it during this pandemic and could well have lasting effects. The numbers rise daily.
How about mourning the African-American men and woman who’ve been murdered? Don’t forget lamenting the white supremacists violently ripping this country apart, segregating their hate by a person’s color or those of the Jewish persuasion. Then there are tragic jobless claims (for the week ending August 22) of over one million, or the 22nd time in 23 weeks that initial claims were above one million. Since this pandemic began, jobless claims have bounded upward by more than 56 million.
Grieving for people whose lives have been inexorably altered by death, grave financial strife, inability to shelter, feed and clothe their families seems exceptionally appropriate.
Let’s not forget the death of law and order (for example, the Hatch Act) as the swamp flourished under the auspices of Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates, and last but not least, Roger Stone, each who have been indicted/convicted, while Rudy Giuliani is undergoing criminal investigation. Then there are those who’ve had to step down from their positions, such as Rep. Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty for scheming to misuse a quarter of a million dollars of campaign funds for his personal use; there’s also Washington lobbyist Sam Patten who pleaded guilty to illegally channeling foreign funds into Trump’s inaugural committee. There are a few more to boot.
And of course let’s not forget our Attorney General William Barr, who has sold his soul and reputation. His forfeiture to the fact his position is that of “We the Peoples’” attorney, and not the president’s private savior, is definitely a solemn tragedy.
Let’s mourn facts — frequently blundered as falsehoods or a hoax — that perished under alternative particulars. Sorrow should absolutely surround the brown children separated from their parents and locked in cages. We should pine for our vanishing allies, as we bemoan our nearing proximity to dictators, oppressors and authoritarians. And lest we forget our endangered health care and social security. These also require “thoughts and prayers.” Green Valley/Sahuarita seniors take heed.
And as we agonize over the many deaths in our democracy, truth and honesty casualties among them, we must not forget the volleys cast against media. Without our legitimate news sources, the veracity of falsehoods would fester. The majority of media is not fake, but frighteningly hold the truth we neglect, that which should be self-evident. The declaration on the masthead of the Washington Post rings true: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”
So, if people want to hold a memorial event they must include all the above; bewail our ever-threatened democracy imperiled by compromised values, stew over our venerable, but vulnerable Constitution, and the diminishing common regard for others, for simply comprehending what is right from what is wrong.
Survival is more than just “winning.” Our nation’s very existence must encompass virtues of compassion, honesty, civility, hospitality, and mutual respect if it is to ultimately triumph. So if you must, hold your mock funeral, but understand fully what it is that you are mourning.
Bette R. Immel is a retired journalist living in Sahuarita.
