Local Opinion: A politically educated and media savvy populace could save America

The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was inevitable. This conclusion is based on what researchers have discovered about how humans process information. Their findings leave me pessimistic about our nation’s future.
Let’s begin with Donald Trump convincing so many Americans to believe his falsehoods and lies. What mental flaws in how humans process information could account for this phenomenon?
The first finding is both fascinating and counterintuitive.
It concerns the primacy of emotions over facts. Researchers have estimated that when humans are confronted with a situation that requires mental processing, 80% of the time it is our emotions that are engaged first. Rational processing is then applied to that emotional response. In other words, our decision-making is primarily based on feelings, not facts. We then rationalize the decisions our emotions made.
But it gets worse. They also found that not only do feelings override facts, but feelings are often mistaken as facts! And when we defend these emotionally based decisions, we often treat those who do not share our viewpoints as wrong, unintelligent or perhaps even the enemy (ie: the media).
In Dr. Michael Shermer’s 1997 book “Why People Believe Weird Things,” he states that skepticism (doubt as to the truth of something) is the agent of reason and the cure for believing falsehoods and lies. Skepticism fights against irrational thinking and is vital to human and social decency.
But skepticism requires disciplined critical thinking. It is a learned skill. Those who do not acquire this ability subject themselves to the deceptions of fraudsters and cults. And yes, even so-called “smart” people are routinely deceived into believing nonsense.
So, why not just correct the misinformation and straighten out the misguided? Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that.
In an eye opening 2010 article in the Boston Globe, “How Facts Backfire,” reporter Joe Keohane summarized the research of several investigators that all pointed to the same conclusion: Facts don’t necessarily have the power to change our minds. Indeed, it’s just the opposite.
In studies done in 2005 and 2006, researchers at the University of Michigan found that “when misinformed people, particularly political partisans, were exposed to corrected facts in news stories, they rarely changed their minds. In fact, they often became even more strongly set in their beliefs. Facts, they found, were not curing misinformation. Like an underpowered antibiotic, facts could actually make misinformation even stronger.”
This was the strangest and most troubling of the findings. It concluded that to many, truth doesn’t matter. Let’s summarize these disturbing findings:
Many of us:
- Misinterpret feelings as facts.
- Are not skeptical to lies and misinformation.
- Will not change our minds when presented with the truth.
The widespread lack of reason-based critical thinking skills and the inability to accept truth does not portend well for our democracy.
Consider: 75 million Americans felt that Donald Trump, a blatantly corrupt and thoroughly amoral malignant narcissist, was worthy of re-election. This man was deemed a “delusional psychopath” by Harvard psychiatrist Lance Dodes, M.D.
Consider: On Jan. 6, thousands of our fellow citizens, acting under the mass delusion and big lie that our presidential election was rigged and stolen, came to Washington, D.C., for a seditious uprising against our government. Hundreds stormed the Capitol and caused mayhem and death. These people had been subject to years of misinformation and lies that played to their emotions and inflamed their passions.
Indeed, the Washington Post recorded Donald Trump having made “30,573 false or misleading claims during his four years in office, with nearly half of them coming during his final year.”
Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1789 that, “Whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government.”
But, our citizenry cannot be well-informed if it is being deceived by sources it should trust. We must find ways to teach Americans how to value facts over feelings, reject deceptions and “alternative facts” and finally accept the truth as true.
Gil Shapiro lives in Oro Valley. He was the spokesperson for Freethought Arizona from 2005 to 2016.