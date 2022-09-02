 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: A triple bottom line for Arizona

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona faces urgent challenges for agriculture, water and power. First, a drastic reduction in Lake Mead’s water level, now at 28% of capacity, threatens irrigated agriculture in our state. Second, Arizona faces increased energy demands during extreme heat events, both in our state and neighboring states joined through the “Western Interconnection” power grid. Third, Arizona needs abundant, affordable, clean energy for our growing economy that protects air quality and public health.

Arizona farmers and energy developers can mitigate all three challenges using research pioneered at the University of Arizona Biosphere lab. Solar panels interspersed with row crops improve water efficiency and solar power production. This dynamic combination is known as “agrivoltaics,” or agriculture-based photovoltaics. A solar panel providing partial shade to crops reduces water evaporation from soil and water transpiration from leaves. The crop under the solar panel provides a cooling effect for the panels, which are more efficient when they stay cool, allowing them to remain more productive on the hottest days, when power is most needed for air conditioning.

People are also reading…

When University of Arizona researcher Greg Barron-Gafford tested this technology using three local Arizona crops (chiltepin peppers, jalapeño peppers, and tomatoes), his team learned that chiltepins and tomatoes produced three and two times as much fruit when planted under solar panels. Jalapeños produced about as much fruit under solar panels, while reducing water use by 65%.

Tucsonans can easily view agrivoltaic pilot projects at Manzo Elementary School and University High School.

Benefits of solar power

Arizona is one of the largest markets for solar power with the fifth-highest level of installed capacity of all 50 states.

Solar production is the ideal resource because Arizona has about 300 sunny days each year and air conditioners run harder when the sun is high. Agrivoltaic projects enhance a technology which Arizonans already need, while raising efficiency of energy generation and maximizing the economic output of our agricultural land. Using crops under solar panels keeps them cooler and Dr. Barron-Gafford’s team measured a 16-degree cooling effect. The cooler panel temperature produces a 3% efficiency improvement during the hottest months from May to July.

Because solar efficiency gains over crops are highest during the hottest months, these projects can improve the reliability of our state electric grid when we need it most. Increased power output from a given number of solar panels is an alternative to backup plants that come with pollution and unequal impacts, like the proposed Coolidge methane gas-fired plant expansion. The Arizona Corporation Commission rejected this plant because the utility had not addressed cost concerns or considered alternative plans, but utilities across Arizona must expand power infrastructure to support economic growth and ensure reliable service during extreme weather.

How can Arizona deploy agrivoltaics at scale?

First, Arizona’s higher education institutions and the state Department of Agriculture should collaborate to identify funding for more research, both to study additional crops of interest to Arizona’s farmers and to understand agrivoltaic applications in warmer areas, including Yuma County. The early results from Biosphere 2 are promising, but further research means that more farmers will benefit from the technology.

Second, the state needs to organize an efficient process to develop more energy storage technologies. Solar panels generate peak production between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. but the power demand peaks between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. (consider AC, lighting, personal entertainment and retail-restaurant businesses). Lithium-ion batteries are in short supply because of the popularity of electric vehicles, but several other battery technologies will be available soon.

The Arizona Legislature and the Corporation Commission must plan for the future of our power grid today. This should ensure that Arizona farmers have access to agrivoltaic technology to save water, increase crop production, and diversify revenue sources using solar leases. All Arizonans benefit from stable electricity bills, reliable power, and reduced air pollution.

Michael Collins

Michael Collins is a resident of Tucson who enjoys hot peppers, tomatoes, and clean electricity.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Copper World is coming for beloved Santa Rita Mountains

Local Opinion: Copper World is coming for beloved Santa Rita Mountains

OPINION: "I’ve raised my child around campfires and the croak of canyon tree frogs here. Everything about these mountains — the presence of ocelots, phosphorescent beetles, 20-foot-tall agave flower stalks and an untold number of freshwater springs visited by bears and lions — feels like a beautiful dream. But copper is a harsh wake-up call," writes Russ McSpadden, Southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Local Opinion: Mark Finchem is dangerous to the Tucson Jewish community

Local Opinion: Mark Finchem is dangerous to the Tucson Jewish community

OPINION: "Mark Finchem represents a danger to the Arizona Jewish community based on his actions and statements. The political violence, fascism and conspiracy theories he supports have historically been very destructive to Jewish communities," writes Tony Zinman, an organizer of Tucson Jews for Justice.

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

Local Opinion: Be aware of the signs of sepsis

OPINION: "An ambulance was called as I held my unconscious baby, coaxing him to keep breathing. He didn’t. His breathing stopped as the ambulance arrived, and he was whisked away to receive life-saving care," writes Tucsonan Rachel Scholes. 

Local Opinion: Feds' failure on Colorado River cuts hurts Arizona

Local Opinion: Feds' failure on Colorado River cuts hurts Arizona

OPINION: "Nature, economics and fairness all argue in favor of the Biden administration acting quickly to provide at least the framework of an equitable plan requiring the states and Mexico collectively reduce 2-4 million acre-feet from their Colorado River diversions. The river can’t wait, and nor can we in Arizona," writes Kirsten Engel, a candidate for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.

Local Opinion: Conover's delay, conflict of interest, and broken promises

OPINION: "The close family connection between the County Attorney and her brother is such that the County Attorney should never have involved herself in this case in the first place. The appearance of impropriety is stunning and her conflict of interest is obvious," writes David Berkman, former chief criminal deputy at the Pima County Attorney's Office. 

Local Opinion: Déjá vu all over again at PAG

Local Opinion: Déjá vu all over again at PAG

OPINION: "Each of the 12 years I worked at PAG I received an annual performance evaluation by my supervisor using a questionnaire prepared by Human Resources. I also had to submit a self-assessment. Every employee at PAG got an annual performance review, except the executive director," writes Tucsonan Ruth Reiman. 

Local Opinion: Education and the Greatest Generation

Local Opinion: Education and the Greatest Generation

OPINION: "As was the case with most post-WWII American families of that generation, they strove to provide their kids with the best possible public schools, supported teachers vociferously and thought of American schools as vehicles for successful lives for their children. That was the American Dream and politics didn’t savage that wonderful aspiration," writes Green Valley resident James Herman. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News