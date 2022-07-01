Local Opinion: A very tired president

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The president was tired — very tired. He had accomplished most of his goals and, simply, he was worn out. And so the president decided not to run for re-election.

Among his other peculiarities, the president was considered to be Machiavellian as he tried to manipulate those around him — his cabinet secretaries and advisors. He constantly meddled in their business and believed that he could do a better job than any of them. He had had extensive political experience, but he had been thwarted in his previous attempts to seek a more powerful position.

He knew that the country was divided — both by geography (north and south) and by strong opinions about the treatment of minorities. The southern border of the U.S. was the source of many of his headaches.

The president had brought an international war to a successful conclusion, but he realized that the war’s end would not stop the domestic disunion in the country. Political parties were at each others’ throats over the fallout from that war. According to historian John Pinhiero, the president “left the nation at the end of his term facing its greatest political and social crisis since the American Revolution.”

If all of this sounds familiar, you might be excused for believing that it describes President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 when he announced that he would not seek re-election in the midst of an international war.

Or, you might be thinking that it could refer to President Donald Trump, who was notorious for selecting and then denigrating his closest advisors and cabinet members while he was leading a troubled nation. (Of course, Trump has never admitted that he’s tired or worn out).

No — all of these facts relate to the 11th president of the United States, James K. Polk of Tennessee, who served from 1845-49. Polk is listed by many historians as one of the great or near-great leaders of this country. Most one-term presidents never make that list.

Polk was willing to compromise when it came to border issues. The Mexican-American War concluded with the U.S. annexing the land that is now New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California and portions of Colorado and Wyoming. Earlier, Polk had negotiated a northern border dispute that added Oregon, Idaho, and Washington to the U.S., as well as control of the Columbia River.

President Polk created the Department of the Interior because he wanted the federal government to control and manage the westward development of the country. He negotiated U.S. jurisdiction over the Isthmus of Panama, laying the foundation for the canal that would be constructed over 70 years later.

The president was not without his faults. Although he was a virtuous man by nature, the fact is that Polk was a southerner who kept slaves. Nevertheless, he directed that those slaves be freed upon his death.

Polk died shortly after leaving the presidency. He was taking a “victory tour” through Louisiana when he encountered a pandemic disease — cholera — that was sweeping through the southern states. He passed away within three months of leaving office.

Right now, there is considerable back-room discussion as to whether or not President Biden should seek another term. While he has insisted that he will, he also faces significant obstacles with a divided Congress and an angry nation.

So, should Biden decide to follow Polk’s path? We don’t know what his final decision will be, but he has a chance to follow historical precedent and to be remembered as Polk was — as a president who accomplished his goals and left office with his head held high. Like Polk, he’s probably tired — very tired, and he’d be excused if he wanted to wrap up his term and take a long nap.

Bob Kovitz holds a B.A. in political science and a masters in public administration. He was the co-founder of the “James K. Polk Fan Club” in 1963. He lives in Tucson.

