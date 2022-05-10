 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Abortion deepens our country's divisions

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Amelia Craig Cramer uses these pages (“Justice Alito’s shadow is specter of a slaveholder” on May 8) to equate the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade with slave owners. She certainly has a right to her own opinion but not her own set of “facts.”

Justice Samuel Alito writes, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision....”

It is true that neither the right to own slaves or abort children are enshrined in the Constitution, but while both practices are egregious, they are very different. Slavery places controls on the life of an innocent victim, while abortion extinguishes the life of that victim. Both practices are opposed by those of us who value the lives of the vulnerable.

Some abortion advocates fear that by allowing individual states to legislate abortion, the reversal of Roe v. Wade will erode other rights. Justice Alito has clearly stated that the reversal of Roe v. Wade does not have an impact on other rights, nor does it outlaw abortion. Each individual state will establish laws to regulate abortion.

People are also reading…

We live in a deeply divided country and Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey deepened that division. That division has accelerated since Roe v. Wade became the law of the land in 1973. Alito writes “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Last year, 22 states passed new laws dealing with abortion, including 16 that restricted access to abortion in some way and six that expanded access, according to statistics compiled by USAFacts org.

In her opinion piece, Cramer states Alito would have us maintain a deal with the devil and that the Bill of Rights recognizes the freedom for all people. That freedom also includes the right for those of us who feel abortion is wrong to make that choice and act accordingly.

Cramer cites a series of cases between 1965 and 1990 that the Supreme Court recognized and reaffirmed repeatedly. That legacy has gnawed away at the fabric of our culture and has wormed its way into nearly every issue in politics. For example, abortion is used as a litmus test in almost every aspect of American politics.

We need a clean break from Roe. Alito’s opinion dismantles with great precision the many sagging lies that have upheld Roe for nearly half a century. It obliterates the viability standard, for example, as an arcane one founded on rusty science and on weak moral reasoning.

It soundly rejects the notion that stare decisis protects bad law forever and quotes from countless scholars on the left to make the case. Societal reliance on a bad law is not grounds for permanence.

Ronald Eustice

Ronald Eustice is a writer, retired executive and a Tucson resident. He is a member of St. Odilia Catholic Parish, Casas Adobes.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

OPINION: "Women's rights activists dressed as 'handmaids' in red cloaks and white bonnets when they held a sit-in protest of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 2018. Now, the nightmare is materializing. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court is poised to reaffirm the GOP’s agenda of taking us back to the dark ages of women’s rights, or lack thereof," writes Star apprentice Katya Mendoza. 

Fitz's Opinion: The abortion ban coming to Arizona and more

Fitz's Opinion: The abortion ban coming to Arizona and more

The question of choice in a 21st century democratic republic

PULL QUOTE: "Prohibitions that deny human nature fail. The same “Pro-life” Party that argues restricting access to guns won't stop the carnage of gun violence is the same cognitively dissonant cabal convinced banning abortion will stop abortions. Tell the defiant desperate women of America’s past who poured Lysol into their bodies, inserted wire hangers, begged boyfriends to pummel their bellies or committed infanticide or suicide. Or both. Who will evade this holy prohibition? The wealthy. The privileged. The private mistresses of our publicly pious Republican leaders."

Local Opinion: Education funding needs our attention

Local Opinion: Education funding needs our attention

OPINION: "School funding is a complicated and contentious issue, but this is our future we are talking about here. To have the resources to make an impact (with required accountability to students, parents, and taxpayers) and not use them seems to be the wrong decision to me," writes retired Tucson educator Mark Hanna. 

Raúl Grijalva: Teachers deserve student debt forgiveness

Raúl Grijalva: Teachers deserve student debt forgiveness

OPINION: "Immediate action should be taken to cancel student debt. It’s time for the Biden administration to show their appreciation for educators and other public servants before student loan repayments restart," writes U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva. 

Local Opinion: Rename TCC plaza and music hall after dos mujeres tucsonenses

OPINION: "While we will never be able to resurrect and preserve what was destroyed and replaced, renaming the TCC Music Hall and TCC Plaza after Tucsonenses Linda Ronstadt and Alva B Torres is a step forward in honoring our people, places, and history," write Betty Villegas and Alisha Vasquez, co-directors of the Mexican American Heritage and History Museum.

Local Opinion: Tucson's contrasting time scales

Local Opinion: Tucson's contrasting time scales

OPINION: "It doesn’t take much indulgence in anthropomorphism to tune into an ongoing implicit conversation between ancient, established mountains here for millions of years and the human life lapping at their foothills, measured in decades," writes Tucsonan Brent Harold. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News