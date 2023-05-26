The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Republican politicians who take absolute positions on three issues — abortion, gun control and election denial — are turning off voters. This is the third of three opinion pieces, each exploring one issue that has made Republicans vulnerable.

Republicans are using last year’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade to step up their push for states to ban abortion.

The result has been significant blowback, starting with elections in 2022 and continuing into this year’s political conversations. That makes Republican political candidates vulnerable in coming elections, a conclusion based on:

A Washington Post-ABC News poll showed 78% of U.S. residents want abortion decisions left up to a woman and her doctor, while 18% said abortion should be regulated by law. A February Ipsos poll showed that even Republicans were in favor of legal abortions, 49% to 35%. The numbers were similar supporting abortions by the prescription drug Mifepristone.

The result of an April 4 election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in which voters elected a liberal whose campaign included a promise to undo the state’s abortion ban. Her victory margin was 11 points.

Voters in conservative Kansas decided last August not to amend the state constitution to ban abortion. The margin was a landslide 18 points, 59% against amending to 41% in favor.

A November vote in conservative Kentucky to amend the state constitution to ban abortion resulted in a decisive 5-point margin, 52.5% to 47.5%, to turn it away.

Has the pro-life movement lost its mojo after gaining its biggest victory in a half-century with the overturning of Roe?

Is it because it is not a pro-life movement at all? As others have said, it’s a pro-fetus movement, with no regard for the child after birth and none for the lives of the mothers and would-be mothers seeking to make heart-wrenching, sometimes life-or-death decisions. Let’s not even start on the hypocrisy of pro-lifers being pro-death penalty.

All politicians — mostly men who would be outraged at any effort to restrict their bodily freedoms — should heed the well-established momentum of an increasing majority favoring a woman’s right to choose and control her body and her life.

As an aside, why are those men and all men who value individual freedom not speaking up for women’s rights and men’s responsibilities?

The constitutional and moral ground on which anti-abortionists stand has become quicksand, and many Republican politicians are standing on that ground. Their argument comes from the Supreme Court majority’s interpretation of the Constitution and what one researcher called deductive moral reasoning from the Bible.

The Constitution does not mention abortion, as Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Alito, with smugness that only a person of privilege in a lifetime appointment could conjure, used that in deductively reasoning that abortion is not a right.

Apply deductive reasoning to look at the moral ground of the Bible, which is the singular source of anti-abortionists’ stance. The King James Bible has 783,137 words; not one of them is the word abortion. Using Alito’s reasoning, there is no biblical ground to ban abortion.

In his constitutional argument, Alito ignored the 14th Amendment, which confers individual rights on all and the constitutional provision that anyone born in the United States becomes a citizen — a person — at birth. Not at conception, not at six weeks in the womb or when a heartbeat can be detected. A person at birth.

Alito and like-minded colleagues on the court will not change their thinking on abortion regardless of the outcomes of last year’s, this year’s or future elections or polling.

Elected politicians who nominated and appointed them, however, better take into account past outcomes and scrutinize future ones, lest they find themselves with no ground — moral or otherwise — on which to stand.