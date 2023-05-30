The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

More public dialogue on women's access to abortion is needed until women's right to abortion is securely restored across the country. In Arizona, a law was passed last year making abortion legal up to 15 weeks, for now. I say "for now" because there are ongoing challenges and alternatives to this law in our Arizona state courts and in the formulation of legislation. These same forms of ongoing legal activity are reported for other states on an almost daily basis.

When it comes to who should legally have the right to have an abortion, we are urged in the media to feel particular horror at state laws that forbid abortion, even in cases involving rape, incest or the life of the mother. The medical community is focused on pregnant women whose health is jeopardized by the failure to perform an abortion where there is a new law to punish a doctor for performing one. Focus on the access to abortion for such narrow socio-legal categories leaves the remainder of the population of women unaddressed. A greater range of women need to appear in our public conversation about abortion to make it clear how important access to abortion is for all women.

For many years my own most powerful image of women who got abortions was young unmarried college students. In college in the 1960s I had two friends who gave themselves illegal abortions with hangers. One was never able to become pregnant again. Then last year, when Roe v. Wade was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, my image of who gets abortions changed. Suddenly we were hearing about who gets abortions and the reasons for why they want one. One large group statistically was married women who already have one or more young children and feel they cannot afford or cannot take care of another at this time.

I was stunned to learn this because this was exactly my own mother's situation when she had an illegal abortion. It was 1952 and I was nine years old. On a visit to play with a neighbor farmer's children, their mother told me she had heard my mother was pregnant. When I go home I learned she was not pregnant. She had been pregnant, but she had had an abortion. My mother was working on her Ph.D. in Sociology at Indiana University at the time and "all" she had left to do was write her dissertation. She had lost her access to married graduate student housing when she completed her master's degree. While working on that degree, she had two more children with my new stepfather, both babies described as accidents. The older child was 2 years old, and the younger was 1. Here we were now, out in a pocket of rural Appalachia, living in an old limestone quarry office building my parents were renovating into a home. My mother was socially isolated out in the country and overwhelmed with what she already had on her plate.

My mother was just one person in that large category of young mothers who want an abortion, now again in a political situation where it is illegal in many states. In other states, the law is unclear or unstable. The anti-abortion movement claims to be concerned about the well-being of both the fetus and the mother, but in reality, all of the concern in that movement goes to the fetus and none to the mother. I am certain many of us know women who have wanted to have an abortion, whether they were able to get one or not. We should have compassion for these women and support them. To keep in the foreground the right for all women to have access to abortion, we need to hear more stories about the majority of women who seek abortions, like my mother.