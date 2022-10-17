Local Opinion: Activate Your Commute incomplete without PAG/RTA

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Thank you, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) for hosting the Activate Your Commute event on Oct. 18 at the Public Works building downtown. This great event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested can learn about all the alternative transportation modes available for your commute trip to work or your personal travel. You can learn more about the event on Facebook or Pima County’s website.

This event is particularly important now, because of the need to reduce auto emissions. This past summer, 11 air quality advisories were issued for poor air quality due to high levels of ozone and particulate matter. We also know that auto emissions are a major source of greenhouse gases leading to climate change. Reducing car trips and using other forms of mobility options reduces those unhealthy tailpipe emissions.

Activate Your Commute was created back in 2018 by PDEQ in partnership with Pima Association of Governments (PAG). There were exhibitors in the library plaza and workshops in the library conference room. Around 200 people attended from a variety of downtown employers. It was a great success and very much appreciated by all the attendees.

All the mobility providers like Sun Tran, Commute with Enterprise, TuGo, Razor, and Spin will be exhibiting at this year’s event. Pima County and the City of Tucson will also be sharing information on their environmental programs and transportation options.

One major source of commuter information, and a local transportation provider, will not be there and that’s PAG/Regional Transportation Authority. PAG/RTA is the one organization specifically funded by the State of Arizona, the federal government and your tax dollars to promote and provide alternative transportation and transit.

Farhad Moghimi, the executive director of PAG/RTA, is refusing to participate in this event. PAG receives over $1 million per year for alternative mode programs, yet refuses to participate in a free community event hosted by two of the jurisdictional members of the PAG Regional Council and the RTA Board.

Under Moghimi’s leadership, PAG/RTA has also terminated its participation and funding of all community events, including Cyclovia, Bike to Work Day, Walk-N-Roll to School Week, and Earth Day. All these events are free to the public, promote clean air, healthy living, and active transportation. The $1 million budget should easily help fund all these events, plus some. Once again, PAG has failed in its mission to enhance our region’s mobility, sustainability and livability.