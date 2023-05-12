The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

With finals approaching quickly and summer following behind it, the dramatic ebbs and flows of the stressful school year are never more apparent than in May. The semester seems slow and grueling at times, yet once the ink has dried on a final paper, it seems like it only just started. Along with the rapid learning pace of the school year come intermittent breaks, holidays and lapses in time that every student looks forward to.

It is obvious to students that stress comes and goes in predictable cycles. Start and end of semester, spring break, fall break, summer, finals, midterms, they all represent a peak or a valley. Many universities, the University of Arizona included, have begun to take steps to address times of increased stress, especially following unforeseen events on campus, but what about the predictable events?

Research into this area is noticeably lacking, making the job on campus mental health services that much more difficult. They are essentially flying blind and attempting to render care where needed; however, this does not have to be the case. Campuses around the country and the world are perfect environments to test and learn about cyclical forms of stress, how it manifests, the impact on individuals, and how to address it.

Efforts of implementing a strong support foundation for the students will display great impact. In fact, meaningful resources put towards answering these questions would greatly reduce resource loss on campus. Mental health resources could be planned out in advance and rolled out in a timely fashion to meet excess demand. Complaints and excuses that would typically go to professors or deans might be avoided or reduced, lessening the burden on teaching faculty.

It is extremely present in that with high stress comes low performance and inadequate care for oneself. Students should be properly supported during the times when their academic performance impacts their lives and futures the most, empowering them to perform better on tests and projects. Even the faculty and research labs on campus would benefit by opening up a new frontier of research and potential studies with accessible study populations and straightforward study design.

While school and college are particularly salient examples (Arizona is home to more than half a million college students), there are plenty of other professions and populations that would benefit from added support at particular times of the year. Family care physicians can expect an influx of patients during flu season, firefighters can expect more work in the hotter months, those working in popular tourist destinations experience serious peaks and valleys in tourism throughout the year, those in the business sector have quarterly deadlines and the stock market schedule to consider, the list goes on and on.

Employee retention and satisfaction from a base of knowledge about acute cyclical stress can be improved from the business side but the biggest winners by far will be individuals.

About 1,099,000 adults in Arizona are experiencing a mental illness while 619,000 of those are not receiving treatment for their mental illness. There is a stigma on discussing mental health issues in the workplace and even in the academic environment which causes a negative impression and seen as a weak trait to be on those talking about their mental health.

That said, people tend to internally deal with their stress which increases harm to their well-being. That’s why mental health days should be offered in professions and for students. Arizona lawmakers are currently attempting to implement mental health days for students.

As the population of collegiate student bodies grows and the pressures of newfound innovative endeavors within college environments expands, the need for expanded counseling and mental health services cannot be understated. Lawmakers and community leaders should continue to fight for access to services and perhaps educate the populace on the concerns related to improper treatment of mental health issues.