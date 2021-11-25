Local Opinion: After a year with long COVID, this Thanksgiving I’m making space for gratitude and grief

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Last Thanksgiving was the worst holiday of my life.
My husband, three children, and I were quarantined in our home with COVID-19. Cases around the country were soaring, and hospitals were overflowing with sick patients. We were isolated, exhausted and scared.
While we had hoped to create a somewhat normal holiday for our children, when I awoke the day before Thanksgiving I was alarmed to find that my taste and smell had disappeared completely.
The stress of battling COVID had pushed me to the brink, but the loss of my senses sent me over the edge. I spent Thanksgiving morning crying in bed. When I finally emerged with puffy eyes and a red nose, I found my husband in the kitchen, carefully preparing Thanksgiving dishes one by one. I began crying again, but this time with gratitude.
As my body mended, I found more reasons to be grateful. Most notably, we had survived a virus that has claimed over 700,000 Americans’ lives, and our symptoms had not sent us to the ER.
Yet something was still missing: my taste and smell. I tried not to panic, reminding myself that most people recover their senses after 20 days. But as months passed with little progress, it became harder to cling to optimism.
Then in March, my condition evolved into new, cruel iterations called parosmia and dysgeusia, or smell and taste distortion. When I bite into a ripe orange, it tastes like rotting garbage. When I kiss the top of my son’s head, his freshly washed hair smells like burnt sugar. My own body odor has the scent of raw sewage. Even unfiltered tap water — yes, water — tastes like mold.
My lowest points, however, happen when this condition makes me question myself as a parent. More than once, I’ve stood over a pot on the stove when the fire alarm began to blare. I had no idea the food had burned and flooded the kitchen with smoke. I often wonder, if there were an actual fire, would I be able to smell it? Would I even know my children needed saving?
Last Thanksgiving, I couldn’t have dreamed that a year later these questions would dominate my thoughts. I had assumed that eventually I would heal, and that I would approach this Thanksgiving with a full, grateful heart.
Yet as I mark one year of living with long COVID, I’m growing tired of chasing gratitude. Trying to find every silver lining in what has been the hardest year of many of our lives is, quite frankly, exhausting.
So instead of hoping that I’ll someday arrive at a state of gratefulness, I’m coming to peace with the idea that gratitude isn’t a destination. This holiday season, I’m holding to a truer, more honest version of gratitude, which is that it can exist not only in the absence of our suffering, but alongside it.
On this anniversary of my loss, I’ll still make space at the Thanksgiving table for gratitude. After all, I am genuinely thankful for my health and my family, for a COVID-19 vaccine, and for fellow long-haulers who have provided me support online.
But I’ll also set a place at the table for grief. I’ll make room for the sorrow, anxiety and disappointment I’ve felt this year. I invite you to pull up a chair and do the same. This Thanksgiving, let’s extend an invitation to our whole selves to share in the messy, complicated and beautiful bounty of this life.
For that, we can be truly grateful.
Heather Mace is a teacher mentor in Tucson and a Public Voices Fellow with the OpEd Project.