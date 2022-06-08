 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORO VALLEY OPINION

Local Opinion: All I want for Father's Day is a Javelin anti-tank missile

This year for Father’s Day I want a Javelin missile. Your father probably wants one, too. Really, when most fathers see the Ukraine military shooting Javelins on TV they secretly tell themselves, “I want one of those, or maybe two.” Your dad’s done so much for you, he deserves more than the usual socks and underwear. Get him a Javelin.

I’m planning to take my Javelin out for walks. When I see an abandoned washing machine or refrigerator, or a Russian tank, I’ll blow it up. My kids say this doesn’t sound safe. They ask, “what if the Javelin falls into the wrong hands?” I tell them I’ll be careful. And I have a safe place to hide the Javelin under my bed.

Somebody told me Americans aren’t allowed to have Javelins. That’s not true. When our Founding Fathers composed the Constitution they chose their words very carefully. Like when they said an African equals only three-fifths of a European. The Founders said we have the right to bear arms. When they said “arms” they obviously didn’t mean the single-shot muskets and pistols of their day. If they meant that, they would have said so. They used the word “arms” as a catchall for any weapons developed in the future, forever, until the end of time. And that includes Javelins.

To assure my kids it would be OK to buy me a Javelin I emailed Sen. Ted Cruz. He wrote back, “For crying-out-loud, we’ve been handing out Javelins like candy to Ukrainians as young as 18, so of course you can have a Javelin for Father’s Day. They make a nice gift for high school graduations, too.” As always, Senator Ted is 100% correct.

Lately, I just laugh when I hear people arguing about assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines. Let’s face it, assault rifles are for losers. They’re no good for hunting and nobody needs a high-capacity magazine for target practice. All they’re good for is shooting school kids and shoppers. When the Founders enshrined the right to bear arms they wanted our weapons to preserve our freedoms. But if a Russian tank comes clanking down your street and you try stopping it with your assault rifle the Russians will just think you’re funny. Then they’ll kill you. Likewise, your assault rifle won’t keep the local police from telling you to put your pitbull on a leash. Even if you shoot at the police, they’ll come back. They always win in the end. That’s why we need Javelins. If you have a Javelin, the cops will think twice before infringing on your dog’s freedom. Russians won’t bother you, either.

So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed and wishing for a Javelin, or two, this Father’s Day. And when Christmas rolls around I hope to find a small nuclear bomb wrapped beneath my tree.

John Halliday

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

John Halliday is the author of several novels for young readers and was director of a regional public library system in Virginia before retiring to Oro Valley in 2019.

