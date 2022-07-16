 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: All on a beautiful morning

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In 1951, songwriter Irving Gordon penned a haunting folk ballad about the American Civil War titled, “Two Brothers.” It is featured at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the Abraham Lincoln attractions. The song tells of two brothers going off to war with one choosing to fight for the North while the other brother decides to fight for the South. It reflects the resulting sorrows of the conflict plus the deep division that occurred in families at that time.

In listening to the song, I found it quite intriguing that while depicting the somber consequence of that war, Gordon abruptly reverses the mood and ends every other stanza with the phrase, “All on a beautiful morning.” On the surface I found that to be totally incongruous with the whole tenor of the ballad, out of place and contradictory. It didn’t make sense to me.

People are also reading…

But then in giving it more thought I began to see what Gordon was possibly attempting to do. Mornings have always represented a new beginning, a new day bringing light out of darkness. By injecting the fact that the tragedies of the war were taking place on a beautiful morning, Gordon metaphorically created the idea that out of the darkness of that war a new and more vibrant beginning would take place; a new day would begin.

Today we are in a similar pattern with the darkness of the world’s ills dominating the news: from wars to humanitarian atrocities, with gun violence and climate change, crime and corruption and political erosion. Indeed there is enough of the depressing news to wring the spirit out of any soul. However, like Gordon’s song, there is constantly a beautiful morning that is hovering over us, dictating and moving our lives forward and away from the negativity that seems, at times, to be overwhelming.

This bright new morning comes in the form of the human kindness and the show of love that emanates from the work of people caring about other people. Volunteers stand as an excellent example, freely and selflessly giving of their time and talents in many fields, from hospitals to schools to charities and social service agencies plus many more, all done to better lift up the lives of everyone.

In addition, this show of love for our fellow human includes those many devoted professionals, often underpaid, who spend many hours dedicating themselves to the advancement and welfare of others. Teachers, nurses, first responders, social workers and people in similar positions are among our citizens often giving up their time and time with their families to work towards improving all lives. Then, there are those who sacrifice their lives — police and fire personnel and those in the military — to make us more secure. And people are active in the political arena and have joined clubs and organizations that raise funds for charitable purposes all for the sake of bettering society.

These are but a few examples of ordinary citizens of all ages and walks of life giving of themselves to make life more productive and rewarding for others. They are the many good-hearted people who don’t make the headlines. And this is all taking place because there is this overriding awareness in the human spirit that makes us realize that we, in many ways, are akin to one another, in the simple sense that we are all in this together. And this is that innate impetus that prompts us to get involved, to be a vital part of it all and to make it work because it has to work to foster survival. It all culminates in defeating those negative ills that rise up periodically in an attempt to destroy our trust and faith in one another.

There is hope, and it’s blossoming all on a beautiful morning.

Robert Nordmeyer

Nordmeyer

Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer. He lives in Tucson.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Renée Schafer Horton: COVID is worse

Renée Schafer Horton: COVID is worse

OPINION: "In our family’s unplanned experiment – small sample size and all – the evidence is clear: the more vaccinated you are, the fewer symptoms (if any) you’ll experience if you get COVID," writes regular Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.

Local Opinion: Let's find practical and immediate solutions to water crisis

Local Opinion: Let's find practical and immediate solutions to water crisis

OPINION: "Increasing the cost of water and changing water policy are the simplest and most cost-effective ways to address the water shortage. The knowledge and technology already exist. The money has already been set aside," writes Mike Carran, an Oro Valley resident and co-leader of the Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.

Arizona Opinion: 6 things for Arizona voters to keep in mind

Arizona Opinion: 6 things for Arizona voters to keep in mind

OPINION: "Imagine an election season in which candidates spoke to these issues, and presented competing, concrete plans for making Arizona a better place. Wouldn’t that be a refreshing change from what candidates are serving up these days?" writes Sybil Francis, head of the Center for the Future of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Post-Roe, we're halfway to a Handmaid's Tale

Local Opinion: Post-Roe, we're halfway to a Handmaid's Tale

OPINION: "You can argue the nuances of the abortion issue--when exactly does life begin, life of the mother vs. life of the fetus, etc. But what there should be no argument about is whether one-third of the citizenry should in a democracy be empowered to ignore the wishes of two-thirds," writes Tucsonan Brent Harold. 

Local Opinion: Electric vehicle rules should be based on rational decisions

Local Opinion: Electric vehicle rules should be based on rational decisions

OPINION: "Unfortunately, the majority of these pragmatic recommendations have not been included in the draft ordinance to be considered by the Mayor and Council tonight," write Michael Guymon, president and CEO of the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and Courtney LeVinus, president and CEO of the Arizona MultiHousing Association.

Local Opinion: Clearing up Marana's water future

Local Opinion: Clearing up Marana's water future

OPINION: "Although the regional water supply situation has improved in recent years, the future is not rosy with Colorado River water shortages, groundwater contamination issues and there is still the 1.8 million acre-feet deficit from past over pumping," writes Mark Johnson, candidate for Marana Town Council. 

Local Opinion: Ducey's big lie on benefits of private education

OPINION: "As someone who has just finished her 49th year in public education, I agree with Ducey that every family should have access to high-quality education with dedicated teachers. The implied message in his statement is that private schools succeed in this endeavor while public schools do not. And that is just not true," writes Nogales resident Kathy Scott. 

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

OPINION: "Overturning Roe v. Wade disallows Jewish women from following the practice of our religion. When abortion is permitted and sometimes - mainly when the mother’s life and health are at risk - even required in Judaism, legal restrictions and bans become a First Amendment issue," writes state Rep. Alma Hernandez. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News