Local Opinion: America is full of different faiths

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I read that Rep. Lauren Boebert said she was tired of separating church and state. I wonder what that means! Does she want our country to run her church or her church to run our country? Neither fit with our American way of freedom and liberty.

Yes, it is true that the early Puritan Pilgrims fled to North America in order to escape religious discrimination and intended their religion to rule their society. However, the pilgrims that followed came over for economic opportunity and adventure. They were not escaping but rather looking for a way to expand their lives and livelihoods. Along with them came all their various languages, traditions and yes, religions! And, there already were Natives in North America and slaves brought from Africa; both contributing their unique spiritual beliefs to our developing American society.

The reality of early life in America required a setting aside of differences for cooperation and tolerance; depending on one another, neighbor to neighbor. I was told that the farmers in Wisconsin, though of various denominations, peacefully tolerated all ways of worship and tradition. This worked because they needed to come together as a community when a barn needed raising or a natural disaster needed clean up. They cooperated and still enjoyed religious freedom, but were governed by the same laws!

The Founding Fathers, though many quite religious men, were aware that the government favoring one religion over another could be a very divisive endeavor for our new, democratic government. That is why they allude to this in the First Amendment.

Actions some of our founders promoted in their states strengthened the separation of church and state. For example, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison worked towards separating church and state in their state of Virginia. They felt that state support for a particular religion or for any religion was improper. They argued that compelling citizens to support through taxation a faith they did not follow violated their natural right to religious liberty.

Roger Williams, the founder of Rhode Island, believed that any government involvement in a church would corrupt that church. Therefore, he believed there should be “a wall or hedge of separation” between the “wilderness of the world” and “the garden of the church.” This separation protects both the individual freedom to worship as you please and the specific doctrine of individual religions from government control.

I watched the corny musical “1776” on July 4. Yes, it is a romanticized version of our founding but has some great quotes. At one point Benjamin Franklin says, “We’ve spawned a new race here; rougher, simpler; more violent, more enterprising, less refined. We’re a new nationality. We require a new nation.” I contend that our amazing new nation, based on freedom, tolerance and cooperation, celebrates multiple languages, traditions, races and religions under one flag and in the name of freedom. How beautifully amazing. How beautifully heavenly!

I believe there is a very clear “American character” that you can see in all Americans, despite their race, ethnicity, and religion. You see people with their flags and lining the streets on July 4. You see hard-working folks with goals and gratitude to be in a country where “anything is possible.” You see pride. That is America!