At the present time, the United States has virtually no defense against a nuclear attack. And the Arizona Daily Star, consistent with its decades
-long policy, would apparently like to keep it that way.
When the false alarm about an incoming missile saw Hawaiians stuffing their children down manholes, did Americans say, “We need to do something about our defenselessness”? No way. Instead, there was an outcry against false alarms.
As retired English professor John Warnock points out in his lead editorial, no missile defense system would be 100% effective. Current ground-based systems have been less than 50% effective. So, since with nuclear weapons effectiveness allegedly must be 100%, should we stick with 0%, and tell the rocket scientists at Raytheon not to bother? And should we, like Warnock, forget about space-based systems? We wouldn’t want to “weaponize space.” It needs to remain an obstacle-free conduit for weapons of mass destruction.
Shall we rely on a 1968 article by the late Hans Bethe, prominent disarmament advocate, who pointed out that the defense could be overcome by firing more offensive missiles? This is a truism, but the assertion that an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is always less expensive than a small space-based, kinetic-kill vehicle, as in President Ronald Reagan’s proposed but never developed Brilliant Pebbles system, is blatantly false.
Warnock states that Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) nearly torpedoed the peace process. Others have expressed the opposite opinion. But it really doesn’t matter whether Warnock’s praise of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin is deserved or not. Now we have Vladimir Putin, who boasted of vastly expanded and upgraded weapons systems in his state of the nation speech on March 1, 2018. Some think that our deterrent is now obsolete. And we also have threats from China, North Korea and Iran.
Have we been working for decades, unsuccessfully? Warnock also writes that Presidents George H.W. Bush and Clinton cut back and then canceled the programs.
Americans need to know that Russians never gave up on self-defense. While Americans based policy on the concept of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD), the Russians never accepted the “mutual” part. They deployed an anti-missile defense around Moscow, while the U.S. Nike-Hercules systems that once protected certain cities were all dismantled. Like the Russian defenses, these used nuclear explosives, which do not need to be very accurate to destroy incoming warheads. Hitting a bullet with a bullet is much harder.
Shall we trust in “visionary diplomacy,” as Warnock recommends? So far, in world history, how effective has this been? We need to negotiate from a position of strength, rather than 100% vulnerability.