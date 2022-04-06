Local Opinion: America’s casual attire? Blame it on the Beatles

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Imagine George Washington or Thomas Jefferson in a pair of cargo shorts and flip-flops. Thankfully, in the 1700s when the only image you could project would be one painted by an artist, you would dress in your finest, most formal outfits.

In Abe Lincoln’s time it was the advent of photography. Personal images were still mostly rare and you only saw him in a dark suit and tie. Fortunately, wigs had gone out of fashion.

Tombstone in the late 19th century brought in the Earp brothers, along with other patrons of the Crystal Palace Saloon, in black suits. How did they ever stay black in all that dust? But, they still dressed up.

Fast forward to the middle of the last century to newsreels of baseball games where all the fans in the stands were in coats and ties … and hats.

At University of Arizona football games in the 1950s and 1960s, most of us in the stadium were decked out with coats and ties, especially if we had a date and there was a party after the game.

Business in Tucson was conducted in full dress uniform. Male clerks in department stores wore suits, the women wore dresses. In offices the same attire was true. Exceptions were made for our climate. At First National Bank from May through September it was acceptable to sit at your desk without your coat … but, you had to quickly put it on when standing to greet a customer.

In high school, girls were not allowed to wear pants, except during rodeo week. Shorts were never allowed except in gym class. And tennis shoes, sneakers, were only for playing sports. In class it was all leather shoes.

Taking a trip on a plane? It was like a special occasion. Everybody dressed up.

When did it all change? I say it was in the late ’60s and I blame the Beatles. When they changed from those matching fancy suits to the Sgt. Pepper look, it was all over.

Look at the Top 40 hit sheets from radio stations. In the early ’60s the pictures of all us deejays showed guys with short, groomed hair and sporting coats and ties. The same hit sheets of the late ’60s and the deejays had shaggy long hair and no collars. The die was cast.

Frank Sinatra wouldn’t sit down before a concert so his pants wouldn’t get wrinkled before he went on stage. Suddenly you had sweaty guys in rock bands singing on stage with no shirts at all!!

Today I feel lucky if I’m sitting on a plane and the guy next to me isn’t wearing a bathing suit.

And, the jeans with the holes I can’t figure out. The more and bigger the holes, the greater the cost.

Where folks once had pride in their appearance, now I see a look that says, “Ha, I bet I can outdo you for casual. I just got out of bed and here I am eating next to you in a restaurant. Didn’t have to do a thing but get in my car.”

This is one area in the world that we Americans have excelled. Being casual. I can always tell returning from Europe when I see the dress mode. I know I am back … in a nation of slobs.

But, let me close on a positive note. The big bright spot of sartorial splendor I am proud to say is, no matter what our political bent, and that of the office holder, all of our presidents have upheld the dignity of the office with suits and ties. Thanks, fellas. I don’t know what I would have done if I had to see you with your feet up on the Resolute Desk with those cargo shorts and flip-flops.

Ray Lindstrom is a member of The Arizona Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame. He is a lecturer/writer, now retired in Oro Valley.

