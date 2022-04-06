 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: America’s casual attire? Blame it on the Beatles

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Imagine George Washington or Thomas Jefferson in a pair of cargo shorts and flip-flops. Thankfully, in the 1700s when the only image you could project would be one painted by an artist, you would dress in your finest, most formal outfits.

In Abe Lincoln’s time it was the advent of photography. Personal images were still mostly rare and you only saw him in a dark suit and tie. Fortunately, wigs had gone out of fashion.

Tombstone in the late 19th century brought in the Earp brothers, along with other patrons of the Crystal Palace Saloon, in black suits. How did they ever stay black in all that dust? But, they still dressed up.

Fast forward to the middle of the last century to newsreels of baseball games where all the fans in the stands were in coats and ties … and hats.

At University of Arizona football games in the 1950s and 1960s, most of us in the stadium were decked out with coats and ties, especially if we had a date and there was a party after the game.

People are also reading…

Business in Tucson was conducted in full dress uniform. Male clerks in department stores wore suits, the women wore dresses. In offices the same attire was true. Exceptions were made for our climate. At First National Bank from May through September it was acceptable to sit at your desk without your coat … but, you had to quickly put it on when standing to greet a customer.

In high school, girls were not allowed to wear pants, except during rodeo week. Shorts were never allowed except in gym class. And tennis shoes, sneakers, were only for playing sports. In class it was all leather shoes.

Taking a trip on a plane? It was like a special occasion. Everybody dressed up.

When did it all change? I say it was in the late ’60s and I blame the Beatles. When they changed from those matching fancy suits to the Sgt. Pepper look, it was all over.

Look at the Top 40 hit sheets from radio stations. In the early ’60s the pictures of all us deejays showed guys with short, groomed hair and sporting coats and ties. The same hit sheets of the late ’60s and the deejays had shaggy long hair and no collars. The die was cast.

Frank Sinatra wouldn’t sit down before a concert so his pants wouldn’t get wrinkled before he went on stage. Suddenly you had sweaty guys in rock bands singing on stage with no shirts at all!!

Today I feel lucky if I’m sitting on a plane and the guy next to me isn’t wearing a bathing suit.

And, the jeans with the holes I can’t figure out. The more and bigger the holes, the greater the cost.

Where folks once had pride in their appearance, now I see a look that says, “Ha, I bet I can outdo you for casual. I just got out of bed and here I am eating next to you in a restaurant. Didn’t have to do a thing but get in my car.”

This is one area in the world that we Americans have excelled. Being casual. I can always tell returning from Europe when I see the dress mode. I know I am back … in a nation of slobs.

But, let me close on a positive note. The big bright spot of sartorial splendor I am proud to say is, no matter what our political bent, and that of the office holder, all of our presidents have upheld the dignity of the office with suits and ties. Thanks, fellas. I don’t know what I would have done if I had to see you with your feet up on the Resolute Desk with those cargo shorts and flip-flops.

Ray Lindstrom

Ray Lindstrom

Ray Lindstrom is a member of The Arizona Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame. He is a lecturer/writer, now retired in Oro Valley.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

OPINION: "And yet, despite all the governor is doing, trans girls and women will continue to do what we always have done: live, thrive, and support each other in spite of the state’s will that we not," writes Z Nicolazzo, a UA professor who studies transgender issues. 

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

OPINION: "Instead of buying more Zyklon B for state executions, we should use those funds to educate students about the Holocaust. This would be a much better use of taxpayers’ dollars and stop Arizona from gaining global notoriety as the state that adopted Nazi methods of executing prisoners," writes Tucsonan Darian Qureshi.

Local Opinion: Slaughter continues in Afghanistan

Local Opinion: Slaughter continues in Afghanistan

OPINION: "In Tucson we have received roughly 700 refugees. I have spoken with dozens of them. Each tells the same story; family and loved ones are stuck in Afghanistan. And they are being murdered daily," writes Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik.

Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

OPINION: "Tucson’s commitment to building a Climate Action Plan started at a mayor and council retreat in Dec. of 2019. With Mayor Romero elected to lead the city and progressive leaders like Lane Santa Cruz joining the council, a shift in leadership and vision was bound to happen," writes Tucsonan Oscar Medina.

Local Opinion: Water level at Glen Canyon Dam a sobering sight

Local Opinion: Water level at Glen Canyon Dam a sobering sight

OPINION: "In Arizona, we need to cut water use now to prepare us for a much leaner future and to create surpluses to shore up our struggling reservoirs. Nationally, we need a price on the carbon in fossil fuels to limit warming and stem the destruction of climate change," writes Tucsonan Edward Beshore. 

Local Opinion: The climate crisis is now, we need to invest in solutions

Local Opinion: The climate crisis is now, we need to invest in solutions

OPINION: "All of the United States’ major economic competitors, and particularly China, have made significant and strategic investments in the production and deployment of these technologies. If the U.S. fails to make proportionate strategic investments over the next decade, America’s manufacturing and renewable energy sectors and its workers will fall even further behind in the most important global economic race of our time," writes State Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News