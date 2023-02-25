The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the face of inflammatory rhetoric, contested elections, concerted efforts to spread disinformation, contentious state legislation, all the uglies we face today, we shouldn’t be surprised that the narrative we hear over and over is divided, divided, divided.

The more it is said, the more self-reinforcing it becomes. The impression that it lurks everywhere is used to instigate, explain and justify still more acts of division – “hey, they’re doing it, why shouldn’t we?” – as we spiral ever downward.

We see it on these pages. In this very space a week or two ago an “opinions writer” highlighted two opinionated persons to illustrate the author’s worry that, by some huge extrapolation, many others across the country no longer are as measured in their words and actions as they once were. She wrote that it makes her sad.

Well, to throw a little further light on the subject, Americans do not want to be endlessly at odds with each other.

In a series of nationwide polls I have commissioned since June 2020, just under 80 percent of registered voters nationwide strongly agree we are better united than divided. Most everyone else somewhat agrees. Equally important, Republicans, Democrats and independents strongly agree to the notion in virtually equal numbers.

The polls conducted by Survey USA, a respected nationwide pollster, have at this point tapped the opinions of 12,000 registered voters nationwide, an extremely large sample for surveys of this type. You can bet they are pretty darn accurate.

The respondents to these polls are not oblivious to present circumstances. In the most recent survey respondents were asked to show on a sliding scale (ranging from -100 to +100) whether we are divided or united. Their answers veered distinctly toward divided, averaging out at a -34.

Present circumstances, however, contrast sharply with what they want. When asked to show on the same scale (-100 to +100) whether they wished us more divided or more united, their answers veered resoundingly in the other direction, averaging out at +76 for more united.

Why this vast disconnect between what we have and what we want? The comments of those taking the surveys indicate there’s lots of blame to go around – not the least of which involve some of our own worst behaviors as individuals. The more quantitative results of the surveys show the biggest culprits to be the news media, social media, the lobbying done by interest groups, and politicians from both political parties.

Survey participants indicate in response to a variety of questions that they do not want politicians continually lobbing artillery rounds at each other in never-ending partisan warfare. Asked whether elected officials in debating controversial legislation should work it out or fight it out, a rather astonishing 93 percent contend they should work it out. Some direct their criticisms at one side or the other but most do not distinguish between the two. They put the blame on all politicians, a few going so far as to liken them to children on a playground.

The shame is that rather than leading us out of the mess we’re in, our elected representatives are leading us into it. Their default places the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of we the people. If we want more, better, different than what we have today then we need to do different, better, more than we are doing today.

Unfortunately, therein resides perhaps the largest obstacle to uniting. We don’t know how to go about it. Our wish to come together is not only under-led and under-represented, but also largely undefined, unexplored and unorganized. We don’t have the words or the means to achieve it.

We citizens need to change our collective state of mind, rediscover what we hold in common, find agreement on a higher plain, and seriously work to pull ourselves together. Where will the country end up if we don’t re-orient ourselves in a more positive direction, turn today’s latent interest in unity into a willingness to act, and shape ourselves into a constructive influence not just on election days but year-round?