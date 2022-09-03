Local Opinion: An old tune strikes a new chord

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The song “I Am Woman” seems to be making something of a comeback, as debates rage and elections turn on the issue of abortion and women’s rights.

Singer Helen Reddy released what would be an enormous hit 51 years ago. But initially the song was ignored. When it was released as a single in 1972, it was culturally and politically divisive, even as it gained popularity.

The same could be said of Reddy.

Given current talk of cancel culture and political divisions — and claims our country has never, ever been this bad — you might think we all once lived in blissful harmony.

That’s nostalgic bunk. The course of history has always been bumpy.

And, also, we Americans tend to get histrionic about our place in history.

Like so much of our social and scientific progress, gains in women’s rights are mostly incremental. Each generation of women has benefited from and built on the work and achievements of the generations before.

It was roughly 100 years ago that women, after a battle of several decades, finally won the right to vote nationwide. It was a mean and demeaning fight — one that succeeded when it did primarily because the forces that wanted a Constitutional amendment to ban alcohol saw political advantage in collaborating with those fighting for women’s suffrage.

It was no coincidence that the 18th Amendment (Prohibition) and the 19th Amendment (women’s suffrage) were approved about the same time. Gaining access to the polls, however, was just one step.

Social, educational and economic discrimination continued. It was not just tolerated. It was the norm.

Women couldn’t get credit cards, couldn’t work in certain professions, and were fired from jobs they could get to make room for men. They were typically paid less, and they were refused promotions and managerial roles.

As a boomer, I benefited greatly from the women who fought for their rights throughout the 20th century. And that includes many women who didn’t even know they were fighting.

For example, when I became editor and publisher of the Hays, Kansas, newspaper in 1984, the group that owned the paper proudly announced that I was the first woman publisher in the group.

That was true, but The Hays Daily News had benefited from a woman boss years before I ever came on the scene (and before it was purchased by the group I worked for). Leota Motz, the wife of the paper’s founder, Frank Motz, served capably as publisher for more than a decade after her husband’s death in 1958.

Her work was mostly ignored because, well, she was a woman.

I never knew her, but from what I could learn, she was smart, competent and traditional, always giving way to the men, or pretending to.

The country benefited mightily from countless, similar women who stayed out of the limelight. Just as it benefited from those who publicly championed women’s rights in the workplace, in education, and elsewhere.

This year in Arizona, the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are women, a circumstance about which voters care hardly at all. That’s a marvelous point of progress.

But it’s progress that happened because generations of Americans worked to make it happen. No one song, or one person, or one law garnered women the rights they have today. And there are no guarantees that the ground gained can’t be lost.

That’s something I keep in mind as I think of my nieces and other women who have so many more choices than did the women of 1922, or even 1972. Helen Reddy got it right when she told us:

“I am woman, hear me roar

In numbers too big to ignore

And I know too much to go back an’ pretend

‘Cause I’ve heard it all before

And I’ve been down there on the floor

No one’s ever gonna keep me down again”