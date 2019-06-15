The following column is the analysis and opinion of the writer.
The June 9, 2019, opinion piece by Lisa O’Neill and Linda Phillips in the Arizona Daily Star opined that, “We cannot ignore the power of social isolation and loneliness as the gateways to elder abuse.”
That is true. Neither can we deny the relationship between that isolation and numerous other issues of aging, including declining health, lack of mobility, neglect, depression, substance abuse, dementia, stress, poor nutrition, loss of vitality and even suicide.
Sadly, many older adults are estranged from friends, family and neighbors alike, and have no notion that anyone really cares.
O’Neill and Phillips suggest that there are ways to prevent abuse and combat the isolation that may accompany those who choose to age in place. They tell us that we can advocate for continued local and federal support of programs and services for the elderly, visit or call older neighbors, have an impromptu conversation with an elder at the grocery store and help them become engaged in community functions or church activities.
These are good ideas, though I believe there is another possibility: Start a Neighbors Helping Neighbors volunteer program.
The Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) started a Neighbors Helping Neighbors coalition in 2003. It was — and is — an effort aimed at helping older adults age in place in their own homes through volunteer support and assistance. Currently there are 18 Neighbors Care Alliance member programs throughout Pima County, administered through PCOA.
At the core of the Neighbors Care Alliance are dedicated volunteers and passionate program administrators who provide a variety of services to older residents in a particular service area, including transportation to medical appointments, friendly visits, phone or email reassurance, occasional meals, caregiver respite, pet care and referrals to specific community resources.
Those who volunteer their time say they are grateful for an opportunity to be of service to friends and neighbors and focus on other-centeredness.
It was a privilege for me to begin to design a 501c(3) Neighbors Care Alliance program called SNAP (Sunrise Neighborhood Assistance Program, www.sunrisesnap.org) in 2007; the program is still alive and well.
Per the alliance’s analysis of 2018, over 1,000 program volunteers from the 18 affiliated community programs contributed over 115,443 hours of service (a value of $2,866,450 according to the Independent Sector (a coalition of nonprofits, foundations and corporate giving programs), and drove over 448,729 miles to help at least 1,824 older adults live at home safely and independently and stay engaged with their communities.
According to the city of Tucson website, there are 146 neighborhood associations in Tucson. I daresay each neighborhood association has a sufficient number of older persons who could benefit from a Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.
These programs help reduce the risk of elder abuse, neglect and withdrawal into senior selfhood.
Visit PCOA’s website at www.pcoa.org or call the Neighbors Care Alliance coordinator at 520-258-5063 to inquire about materials and information available to start your own Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 should include a celebration of opportunities that support older adults who choose to age in place and which stifle the abuse, exploitation and isolation of advanced age. Older adults in your community deserve support and assistance. Here’s hoping for many more Neighbors Helping Neighbors programs in the future!