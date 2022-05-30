 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Answering freedom's call

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Memorial Day is an opportunity to reflect on the ultimate price paid by so many service members across the arc of our nation’s history. In a time where totalitarian regimes and their minions seek to snuff out the flickering flame of freedom on a world wide basis, the American cause reminds us that no sacrifice is too great to maintain that freedom.

The budding American experiment in representative democracy was a clarion call, often derided, in the tumultuous landscape of the 18th century. Kings in England, France and other European countries pretty much ruled by fiat, despite supposed checks on their power. The British Empire spanned the globe and the American colonies were a jewel in that crown.

However, with no true representation in their own affairs, these American colonies petitioned King George for redress of their grievances over unfair taxation and other problematic issues. These entreaties were repeatedly rebuffed, with the result being the quartering of large numbers of British troops on American soil. This is when the long history of our individual sacrifice for the cause of personal and national freedom begins.

On April 19, 1775, British troops marched to the villages of Lexington and Concord to confiscate arms stores assembled by local militias. These militias were made up of farmers, shopkeepers, laborers and craftsmen. In the tense moments of confrontation, firing broke out, and over the succeeding hours, as the British troops retreated to Boston, about 90 colonists were killed or wounded compared to British losses of roughly 250 killed or wounded. Within two months, on June 17, the battle of Bunker Hill further established the resolve of our American ancestors in resisting British tyranny.

American militia men in Boston set up defenses on Breed’s Hill, though known as the Battle of Bunker Hill. Two thousand British troops attacked the American defenses three times before finally repulsing the Americans who were low on ammunition. During the battle, the British suffered more than 1,000 killed and wounded, while the patriots lost 100 dead and about 300 wounded. With incredible fortitude, the Americans showed that they could stand and fight against the best army in the world. In a little over a year, the Declaration of Independence would be signed on July 4, 1776.

We should also memorialize those who signed the Declaration and afterwards paid a heavy price. Five of them were captured by the British, labeled as traitors, and then tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes burned. Two signers lost their sons in the Revolutionary army. Of the 56 signers, nine fought and died from their wounds or other hardships of the Revolutionary War. Almost all were financially ruined. But they had counted the cost of being free and willingly pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to the American cause. After years of fighting, in 1783, the British finally signed a peace treaty, freeing the colonies.

George Washington recognized that due diligence will always be needed for the United States to persevere. He said, “It may be laid down as a primary position, and the basis of our system, that every Citizen who enjoys the protection of a Free Government, owes not only a proportion of his property, but even of his personal services to the defense of it.”

Looking back at America’s wars, more than 1.35 million men and women have given their lives, firmly establishing that continuing our freedoms demands much sacrifice: in time, in depredation, and in lives lost over the course of our history. This blood was spilled to protect those fighting next to you, to protect the families at home and to protect a country which has always been a bright beacon to the world.

Without the initial determination and sacrifices at places like, Lexington, Concord and Bunker Hill, the America we know might never have existed. Thank God, it does.

Robert Matte Jr.

Robert Matte Jr is a local writer and a retired Army officer.

